University of Waterloo Leads 5G Innovation Consortium Including Rogers, BlackBerry





Industry partners such as BlackBerry, Rogers and Rockport Networks are participating.

The University of Waterloo (UWaterloo) is leading a new $1.5 million CAD multi-partner consortium for 5G and beyond mobile network technologies that includes prominent players in the industry.

Led by UWaterloo’s team of computer scientists, the three-year project is supported by Rogers Communications Canada and includes academic and industry partners including Montral’s cole de technologie suprieure, University of Regina, BlackBerry, NoviFlow and Rockport Networks. doing.

The solutions we are developing will have many long-term impacts on Canadian industry and defense. – Noura Limam, Project Coordinator

The funding was provided through the Innovation for Defense Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program of the Canadian Department of Defense (DND). All IDEaS-funded projects must be led by a Canadian university, bringing a self-organized, interdisciplinary group of researchers to collaborate on 5G research with DND applications. is needed. These applications can include architectures for defense and security operations. Solid performance and security. applications and sensors.

Raouf Boutaba, principal investigator of the project and director of the Waterloos Cheriton School of Computer Science, said the goal of the UWaterloo-led consortium is not only high performance, flexibility and reliability, but also security-enhanced 5G network slices. is to expand the level.

5G network slicing refers to network configuration that allows multiple networks to be created on a common physical infrastructure. According to UWaterloo, among the technologies the consortium is looking to develop is a system that will use artificial intelligence to detect cyberattacks on 5G network slices and provide automated countermeasures to maintain network security.

“The solutions we are developing will have many long-term implications for Canadian industry and defense,” said Noura Limam, research professor and project coordinator at UWaterloo’s Cheriton School of Computer Science. increase. Applications could span a wide range, including healthcare, public safety, and emergency response, Limam said.

Limam told BetaKit that the research team at UWaterloos, cole de technologie suprieure and collaborators at the University of Regina, and industry partners at Rockport, NoviFlow and BlackBerry have a shared interest and expertise in 5G, networking and network security. Told.

Limam said it was an opportunity and a natural fit to build on existing collaborations and experience and work together to develop a secure and reliable 5G mobile network and advance Canada’s security and defense. said it is.

RELATED: Communitech and Rogers Launch 5G Innovation Lab in Kitchener-Waterloo

BlackBerry, for example, aims to build new solutions to identify and block the injection of malicious software into its 5G supply chain. Rockport will provide her UWaterloo researchers with high-performance local area networks to power AI workloads at the 5G edge. NoviFlows’ contribution, meanwhile, is a multi-terabyte, software-defined networking solution that will help UWaterloo deploy a multi-access edge cloud. Security capabilities need to be deployed at the network edge.

Additionally, UWaterloo said the solutions coming out of the consortium will be integrated with partners and collaborators’ technologies to create a proof of concept on the UWaterloo-Rogers 5G testbed.

UWaterloo formed a multi-million dollar partnership with Rogers in 2019 to advance 5G research in the Toronto and Waterloo technology corridors. Based on that collaboration, the university has been established as smart campuses in Waterloo and her over 50 towns and cities in Canada, including her UWaterloo campus, as part of the Rogers 5G network expansion.

Featured image courtesy: University of Waterloo

