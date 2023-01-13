Google claims the Supreme Court defeat will make the internet worse.jobs





An adverse ruling against Google in this quarter’s Supreme Court case over YouTube’s recommendation engine could have unintended consequences for much of the internet, Google said in a Nov. 11 lawsuit. claimed in a document.

Google, which owns YouTube, is engaged in a high-stakes legal battle over whether its algorithmically generated recommendations for YouTube are exempt from Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, Big Tech’s distinctive liability shield. increase.

Section 230 broadly protects technology platforms from litigation over corporate content moderation decisions. But the Supreme Court’s ruling that AI-based recommendations are ill-suited to these protections could “threat the core functionality of the Internet,” Google wrote in its brief.

“Websites like Google and Etsy rely on algorithms to sift through mountains of user-generated content and display content that is deemed relevant to each user,” the company writes. “If the plaintiff can escape [Section 230] By targeting the way websites sort content, or trying to hold users accountable for liking and sharing articles, the internet will evolve into a minefield of chaos and lawsuits. ”

In the event of such a judgment, the website will intentionally over-moderate the website, or remove virtually anything that may be deemed objectionable, or otherwise avoid the risk of liability. Google argued that it may be forced to choose not to do any moderation at all.

The lawsuit is driven by allegations that Google violated US anti-terrorism laws by recommending pro-ISIS YouTube videos to its users. The plaintiff in this lawsuit is the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, who was killed in his ISIS attack in Paris in 2015.

In its filing, Google said “YouTube hates terrorism,” citing “increasingly effective actions” to limit the spread of terrorist content on its platform, and sought Section 230 reparations. It claimed that the company could not be sued for recommending the video to protect its liability.

The Gonzalez v. Google case is considered a pioneer in content moderation and one of the first cases to consider Section 230 by the Supreme Court since Section 230 was enacted in 1996. . It has been widely interpreted by courts, defended by the tech industry, and sharply criticized by politicians of both parties.

In a legal brief last month, the Biden administration argued that Section 230 protections should not apply to recommended algorithms. President Joe Biden has long called for Section 230 changes, saying technology platforms should take more responsibility for the content that appears on their websites. Just this past Tuesday, Biden released an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal urging Congress to amend Section 230.

But in a blog post on Thursday, Halimah DeLaine Prado, Google general counsel, argued that narrowing Section 230 would increase the threat of lawsuits against online businesses and small businesses, cooling internet speech and economic activity.

“Suppressed efforts to eradicate fraud, scams, conspiracies, malware, violence, harassment, etc., may reduce the usefulness and reliability of our services,” wrote DeLaine Prado.

