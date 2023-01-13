Apple CEO Tim Cook to take big pay cut in 2023 after earning nearly $100 million last year





According to the company’s proxy statement released today, Apple CEO Tim Cook’s total compensation for 2022 was $99.4 million. His compensation included his $3 million salary, approximately $83 million in stock compensation, and other forms of compensation for his $13.4 million. Cook’s total earnings for 2021 was $98.7 million.

As noted by Bloomberg’s Marc Garman, Cook plans to take a significant pay cut in 2023. Based on shareholder feedback and Cook’s recommendation to adjust compensation to take that feedback into account, the filing indicates that his target compensation for 2023 will be $49 million, which is his 2022 target. He’s more than 40% less than his target pay for the year.

Despite the pay cuts, Apple’s compensation committee said the company achieved “outstanding performance” in 2022 under the leadership of Cook, who has been CEO since 2011. The proxy statement states that the percentage of his RSUs on a performance basis that will be awarded to Cook is 75% from his 50% for the 2023 Target Equity Awards.

Ahead of Apple’s annual shareholder meeting on March 10, Cook shared a message to shareholders looking back on the past year with the following excerpts.

With the global challenges facing us all today, from inflation to war in Eastern Europe to the lasting effects of the pandemic, this is the time for careful and thoughtful action.But now is the time to step back from the future. It’s not time. We’ve always run Apple for the long haul. That means continuing to invest in innovation, people, and the positive change we can bring to the world.

Today, we have a stronger line of products and services than ever before, and our technology is more visible to users than ever before. And our latest innovations are helping many of us be creative, connect with loved ones, find entertainment and joy, and live safer, healthier lives.

The full text of the letter can be found on page 6 of the proxy statement linked above.

popular stories

Apple broke with 21 years of tradition

Breaking with a 21-year-old tradition, Apple for the first time since 2000 didn’t release a new Mac in the fourth quarter of this year. this year. Historically, Apple announced at least one new Mac model every October-October Q4.

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected later this year with these 6 unique features

Apple’s next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be announced in September, as usual. Rumor has it that these devices will have at least six unique features not available on the stock iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. A rundown of six features rumored to be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro model: A17 chip: The iPhone 15 Pro model will come with the A17 chip.

Deal: Amazon cuts $599 off Apple’s 2TB M1 11-inch iPad Pro at lowest ever price

Amazon today reduced the price of Apple’s 2021 11-inch iPad Pro (2TB Wi-Fi) from its original price of $1,899.00 to $1,299.97. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever tracked for the previous-generation M1 model of the iPad Pro. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner of Amazon. When you click on a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment to help keep the site running. can get …

iOS 17 Coming Later This Year: Here’s What You Can Expect

Apple is still about five months away from announcing iOS 17, but based on Apple’s previous announcements and reported information, we can piece together some details about the upcoming software update. Below, we’ll recap everything we’ve heard about iOS 17 so far. Apple plans to announce iOS 17 alongside iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10 and tvOS…

Sketchy ChatGPT App Soars on App Store Charts, Claims $7.99 Weekly Subscription [Update: Removed]

A sketchy app claiming to be the bot ChatGPT skyrocketed the App Store charts, prompting users every week to use the service, which is completely free to use on the web and appears to have nothing to do with a real bot. You are billing a $7.99 subscription. ChatGPT has seen a recent surge in popularity, with some calling it AI’s “iPhone moment” given its mainstream appeal. ChatGPT can articulate short and long forms…

iPhone 15 Pro model rumored to be more expensive

According to recent reports, the iPhone 15 Pro model could face a higher price hike than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Rumors from an unidentified source on Weibo suggest that Apple will increase the price of his iPhone 15 Pro model this year to widen the gap with the iPhone 15 Plus. The extent of potential price increases is not yet clear. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are…

iPhone 16 Pro rumored to feature under-display Face ID next year

According to The Elec, the iPhone 16 Pro will feature Face ID technology under the display, offering a more usable display area. According to a Korean-language report, Apple will move the components required for Face ID authentication directly under the iPhone’s display in 2024. When not in use, his TrueDepth camera for Face ID is hidden under the display and seamlessly…

Kuo: New AirPods Max and $99 AirPods coming as early as next year

Mass shipments of the second-generation AirPods Max and more affordable AirPods are likely to begin in late 2024 or early 2025, according to an update shared by Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a series of tweets today, Kuo said Apple is aiming for a more affordable $99 price point for the standard AirPods. Now, the $129 second-generation AirPods are…

Apple reportedly working on touchscreen Macs, including MacBook Pro

Despite years of resistance, Apple is now working to add touchscreens to Macs, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s report today. A report claims that a new MacBook Pro with an OLED display could become the first touchscreen Mac in 2025. Apple engineers are “actively working on the project,” Gurman said. , indicating that the company is “seriously considering” making touch screens…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2023/01/12/tim-cook-taking-pay-cut-in-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos