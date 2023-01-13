Think twice before buying the new Samsung Galaxy S22 now





If you’re looking to buy a new Samsung smartphone, you might want to hold off. Samsung’s Galaxy S23 lineup is set to launch next month. That means the Galaxy S22 you’re considering buying won’t feel so shiny and new in just a few weeks. There are some good reasons.

The biggest, of course, is that the Galaxy S23 family is due to arrive in February.The Galaxy S23 will likely feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, along with better graphics and power efficiency. The reportedly leaked images published by the blog WinFuture also indicate that a slightly different design may be in the works. The most significant update, however, is expected to come to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is rumored to feature a 200-megapixel camera.

These changes may not sound like much, especially when it comes to the regular Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. Compared to older phones like the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S23 will last longer for two simple reasons. One is that the processor is newer, so performance remains fast over time.

But more importantly, it will likely give you an extra year of software and security updates. Samsung last year promised to give the Galaxy S22 four generations of his Android updates and five years of his security updates. He’ll probably do the same for the Galaxy S23, which has already put him a year into its upgrade cycle.

Anyway, you might be tempted to buy a Galaxy S22. Because there are many deals available through Samsung and other retailers. It’s worth considering that similar discounts for the Galaxy S23 lineup could surface once the device launches. Dropped the price of the Galaxy S22 by $800. Samsung provided some bargains last year to promote the Galaxy S22 family at launch. Those who pre-ordered the device before February 24 were eligible to upgrade to the next storage tier and earn Samsung credits that can be applied to Galaxy Watch 4 or Samsung Freestyle projectors.

It’s also possible that we’ll see discounts on the Galaxy S22 after the launch of the Galaxy S23. , will probably keep the version of the Galaxy S22 at a lower price.

Anyway, I recommend waiting if you are in a position to do so. Learning about what the Galaxy S23 has to offer and seeing what discounts are available will help you make a more informed decision. It gives a lot of advice as to whether there is.

