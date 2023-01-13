Google Brings Rust to Chromium Project





Google currently supports third-party Rust libraries from C++ in the Chromium project.

Dana Jansens writes on the Google Security Blog, first, that the team is adding the Rust toolchain to the build system. Rust code will appear in her Chrome binaries within the next year.

Adding the Rust library to Chromium is a big deal for Google. This follows significant investment in Rust programming by Microsoft and Amazon Web Services. What Jansens makes clear: Google doesn’t necessarily support Rust per se, but he does support third-party Rust libraries.

Playing it safe is the tone of Jansen’s post. They are starting “slowly” and are picking and choosing third-party libraries to consider.

Mozilla originally developed Rust, a type-safe language. Microsoft and Amazon Web Services are investing in Rust. What this says about Mozilla is quite simple in some respects. Rust is a success. But otherwise there is some uncertainty about Firefox, whose market share is shrinking.

Google has adopted the Rust library for two reasons. The move to embrace Rust libraries is expected to help speed up development on Chromium and improve security. In terms of growth, Jansens cites a decline in the code he writes, design documentation, and his security reviews. For protection: more specifically, an opportunity to increase the number of lines of code without memory safety bugs and at the same time reduce the bug density of the code.

For example, some people are skeptical about shifts due to the introduction of new bugs. Lolinder wrote to Hacker News:

“Rewriting in Rust isn’t always a good idea for a given project. Google has rarely been as aggressive as Mozilla in rewriting Chrome heavily in Rust.

The reason is that bugs mostly exist in new code and not in code that hasn’t changed for a long time. A rewrite in Rust might fix potential memory issues, but it’s likely to introduce new regressions, which could be even worse. It makes a lot more sense to focus on writing your own code in a secure language, and only migrate gradually if major rewrites are required anyway. ”

But other commentators on Hacker News give credit to the Chromium team. As one of his Google veterans put it: I was asked and made a fuss. This result will be good for users in the long run. “

Jansen writes that interoperability is “currently” only supported in one direction, from C++ to Rust. Interestingly, Google has invested in Cubit, a “very” C++/Rust bi-directional tool. Top contributors are Google engineers.

Rust and C++ make use of various concepts that affect interoperability. How these differences are remedied depends in part on how interoperability is modeled, so that the two languages ​​can at least understand their similarities or untenable differences.

In particular, most interoperability between Rust and C++ stems from narrowly defined APIs, once again showing just how serious the interoperability challenges Google faces. Language differences necessitate narrowness.

Jansen writes: The latter is incompatible with the way most of Chromium’s C++ is written. “

Alex Williams is the founder and editor-in-chief of The New Stack. He is a longtime tech journalist who has worked for TechCrunch, SiliconAngle, and what is now known as ReadWrite. Alex has been a journalist since the late 1980s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thenewstack.io/google-brings-rust-into-chromium-project/

