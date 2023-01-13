Joe Biden’s demands for data privacy legislation are unlikely to succeed. FTC, states poised to move forward





The 118th Congress has officially convened, and President Joe Biden has prepared a Big Tech syllabus.

Biden reached out across the newspaper aisles on Wednesday to write an op-ed on the conservative Wall Street Journal opinion page urging Democrats and Republicans to pass strong bipartisan legislation that would hold Big Tech accountable. I wrote. His pitch focuses on a few hot issues that got some attention last year but never made it to the Resolute desk. They are data privacy, child safety, algorithm regulation, antitrust law, and responsibility for hosting certain types of harmful content.

The piece is a classic Beltway tone-setter, meant to capitalize on the brief period of good vibes that dawns in Washington every two years in January. Most of the legislative tech agenda is most likely DOA.

The antitrust bill is not expected to gain momentum after last year’s strong bipartisan push. The Section 230 reform proposal is a law that would generally protect online platforms from liability for content posted on their sites, but it is far from becoming law. Lawmakers have little understanding of how algorithms work, much less how they can be regulated. Additionally, Republicans appear to be focused on whipping big tech companies over their content moderation decisions and communications with the White House.

Still, next year looks set to be a pivotal year for the United States for one of Biden’s favorite projects: data privacy.

Legislation to set national data privacy standards has seen little momentum, but a bipartisan bill introduced in Congress last year put federal regulators in decline fairly quickly, poised to take over the mantle by 2023. I am tidying up.

In Washington, the newly rallied Democratic-led Federal Trade Commission will propose new rules later this year aimed at limiting data mining and curbing companies from profiting from users’ personal information. intend to do something. The FTC took the first step toward issuing the rule in August 2022, soliciting public feedback on whether the new rule is necessary to protect people’s privacy and information in the commercial surveillance economy. .

Such a proposal would inevitably draw complaints from Republicans about Biden’s bureaucracy that sidesteps Congress’ policy-making role. All the more so given that the Supreme Court ruled last summer that federal agencies exceeded their powers through regulatory rulemaking.

But if the FTC takes action, it will be the federal government’s primary response to a pressing problem for most Americans. Multiple national polls show that an overwhelming majority of respondents are concerned about data privacy and support federal intervention to protect data. (Surveys generally did not ask respondents about specific policies.

While the FTC ponders next steps, some states are already ahead.

California’s landmark Right to Privacy Act, passed after a statewide referendum, took effect at the beginning of January, introducing the broadest policy for digital user data. The law limits the types of information some companies can collect. Sets new notification requirements for companies mining digital data. We also grant you additional rights related to your personal online information. (The law won’t come into force until July.)

A similar law went into effect this month in Virginia, and the Democratic-led state government passed a similar bill in 2021, but it was less drastic. The law also requires companies that mine large amounts of user information to inform users of their collection practices and provide information to consumers. The opportunity to delete or correct your personal data, among other provisions. (The Republican-led executive branch’s commitment to enforcing the law remains questionable.)

Colorado and Connecticut will implement their own data privacy laws this summer, and Utah’s new law will go into effect at the end of the year.

Biden said in an op-ed that the U.S. has clear limits on how companies collect, use and share highly personal data such as internet history, personal communications, geolocation, health, genetic and biometric data. I said it should be set up. Congress will almost certainly not implement his appeal this year, but 2023 could be a landmark year for his privacy online.

Before proceeding with the rest of today’s data sheet, we need to correct yesterday’s version. Due to my mistake, he wrote that Disney’s operating loss related to ESPN+ for fiscal year 2022 is $1.6 billion. In fact, that figure represents his ESPN+ expenses for Disney, not a loss. Disney’s annual financial report shows it lost money on ESPN+ in the last fiscal year, but the company has not provided details of each streaming his platform’s gains and losses. We apologize for the error.

Jacob Carpenter

newsworthy

All good times must end. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company posts record fourth-quarter profit, beats earnings expectations, but world’s largest chip maker warns not to be hit by industry-wide downturn this year did, Barrons reported on Thursday. TSMC’s quarterly profit he reached $9.72 billion, up 78% year-over-year. That’s because the company weathered weaker chip demand better than its semiconductor rivals. However, company officials said they expect revenue to decline in the first quarter of 2023 before recovering in the second half of the year.

It’s been a rough year. French video game developer Ubisoft sharply cut its fiscal year guidance on Wednesday, bolstering concerns about a prolonged slowdown in the gaming industry, he reported to CNBC. A Ubisoft official said he expects revenue to fall 10% year-over-year for his fiscal year 2023, which ends in March. Ubisoft officials attributed the revised estimates to headwinds in the global economy and underwhelming results for some of the top titles.

Steve didn’t approve. An Apple engineer has been working on getting a touchscreen on his Mac computer for the company, a feature the company has long resisted. Officials at the company have not finalized plans to add a touchscreen and may eventually scrap the idea, sources told Bloomberg. During his tenure, he objected to equipping laptops with touchscreens, saying it was an ergonomically horrible idea. Meanwhile, Apple executives are concerned that his touchscreen-equipped Mac could undermine the appeal of his iPad.

There is no escape from this trend. His PC sales worldwide are projected to plummet in 2022, well below the highs he reached early in the pandemic this year, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Preliminary data from research firm Gartner shows his worldwide PC shipments in 2022 are down 16% year-over-year. Gartner forecasts show that PC sales could rebound in 2024, when businesses will need to replace the large number of computers they have purchased over the past few years.

food for thought

Jump into the fire. In the midst of Crypto Winter, Binance CEO Changpeng CZ Zhao remains one of the most confident players in the industry. The leader of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange said Wednesday that he expects his company to increase headcount in 2023, bucking the industry-wide trend of cutting headcount and costs, according to Fortunes Will Daniel. reported on Wednesday. Speaking at the Crypto Finance Conference in Switzerland, Zhao said he believes Binances is well-positioned to weather the current crypto recession, so Binances headcount will increase by 15% to 30% this year. predicted that it might. Zhaos’ comments come hours after former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried accused his Binance of the targeted attack that brought down rival cryptocurrency exchanges in his November .

From the article:

Binances is making hiring plans as other major cryptocurrency businesses exit. Coinbase, the largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, announced on Tuesday that it would lay off 25% of its workforce, with CEO Brian Armstrong citing the move as a sign of a prolonged bear market in the industry and a wider recession. said it was due to

Multiple crypto data companies, like their peers, also claim that Binance is rapidly losing its assets as the cryptocurrency price falls. On Wednesday, Forbes released an analysis that included data from those companies, which said Binance has lost 15% of its total assets since Dec. 13.

in case you missed

An AI arms race is underway and Microsoft’s ChatGPT play is a potential game changer, says Wedbush’s Dan Ives. by Will Daniel

Microsoft is giving U.S. employees unlimited paid time off, scrapping 4 weeks of vacation per year, by Kylie Robison

Twitter and Salesforce layoffs offer another glimpse into the wild world of retirement packages, according to Amber Burton

The millennial founder who sold his fintech to JPMorgan for $175 million is now being sued for inventing 4 million customers.

According to Xin Yi Ong and Bloomberg, Twitter’s Asia headquarters employees sent an email with a 5 p.m. deadline to pack up and go home

Musk’s plea to move Tesla trial to Texas is ridiculed by lawyers: Only himself to blame for his talent for attracting negative press, by Michael Liedtke

For ten years, I’ve watched market rumors spread across the NYSE trading floor.Richard Trenzano traveling at warp speed

before going

A quick break. FTX’s naming rights to the Miami Heat stadium went up in flames on Wednesday. Fortunes’ Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez Says A Federal Bankruptcy Judge Terminates a Disgraced Crypto Exchange Rights Deal with Miami-Dade County, Which Owns a Nearly 20,000-Seat Arena Home to an NBA Franchise I was allowed to. FTX has made headlines in Miami in 2021 with his 19-year, $135 million deal to rename the stadium long known as American Airlines his arena. Of course, after the cryptocurrency card house collapsed in November, FTX will not be able to hold out for the end of the deal as it was due for $5.5 million this month, according to Axios Miami. County attorneys are now seeking a $22 million early termination fee and unpaid bills, adding to the plight of FTX debtors.

