Google Cloud restructures go-to-market team, top US sales exec retires





Alphabet Inc.’s Google Cloud today announced a major makeover within its go-to-market organization aimed at increasing its competitiveness ahead of what is likely to be a tough year for technology companies.

The company announced the promotion of Adaire Fox-Martin to President of the Google Cloud Go-to-Market Organization. This is a new position within the company that effectively makes her the top sales her executive. The move comes as Kirsten Kliphouse, Google Cloud’s head of US sales and her executive, is leaving the company.

Fox-Martin will take over many of the responsibilities of former Google Cloud president Robert Enslin. Robert Enslin left the company last May to become co-CEO of UiPath Inc.

Fox-Martins’ appointment to the new role is intended to unify the global go-to-market organization, and a Google Cloud spokeswoman said she will focus on service and support as well as global sales. said he expects Fox-Martin will join from SAP SE in 2021, serving as President of Google Cloud International and leading Google’s Ireland office.

Adaire is a seasoned leader with over 30 years of experience in sales, service, support and customer relations. Google Cloud is his one of the fastest growing businesses within Alphabet. By bringing our global teams together, we can take productivity and consistency across our organization to new levels, delivering greater value and improved experiences to our customers and partners.

The story, first reported by The Information, is that Fox-Martin has succeeded Enslin as Google Cloud’s top sales executive. However, Google says Fox Martin’s new role will also be responsible for customer service and support and will oversee a new operating model within the go-to-market organization.

The change was first announced in an internal memo sent to Google Cloud’s sales organization by CEO Thomas Kurian.

Adaire has extensive board-level industry experience in sales, service, support and customer engagement in all regions where Google Cloud operates, Kurian said. She has a proven track record of bringing diverse teams together to deliver value and exceptional experiences for our customers and partners, and we look forward to her increasing cohesion within and across our organization. By uniting our global team once again, we can drive new levels of productivity and consistency across the organization.

Charles King of Pund-IT Inc. told SiliconANGLE that Fox-Martin’s new job will be to oversee global sales combined with service and support, requiring accountability and having trusted managers. said that it is most likely to be to confirm the Market team employees and their efforts are well on their way.

“The fact that Fox-Martin’s job is a new role suggests that upper management has determined that the sales, service, and support groups are out of sync,” explained King. “Increased profitability is always a desired goal, but the bigger issue is related to better integrating these organizations and improving the way they work together.”

Kurian appears to be looking to make Google Cloud’s sales organization more competitive at a time when growth in the cloud infrastructure and services industry is slowing. Enterprise customers are looking for ways to reduce costs and optimize their spending on the technology they use. The economic slowdown has also impacted Google LLC’s advertising business, with advertisers across most industries reducing their advertising spend.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is also feeling the strain, announcing its first layoffs at Verily, its life sciences unit, earlier this week. There, he said he would lay off about 200 employees, or 15% of his workforce, and scale back some of Verily’s more exploratory research projects.

Competition from rivals such as Amazon Web Services Inc. and Microsoft Corp. is expected to intensify as cloud revenue growth slows. Today’s reorganization suggests Google Cloud feels it could benefit from streamlining its go-to-market presence, and to that end, it has announced several additional executive changes. Did.

According to the company, Michael Clark and Chris Sakalosky, who previously led sales for Google Cloud’s Eastern Region and Healthcare and Life Sciences divisions, will become the new vice presidents of North America and North America Strategic Industries, respectively. Meanwhile, Philip Moyer, former vice president of strategic initiatives, will be responsible for commercializing artificial intelligence products, he said.

Holger Mueller of Constellation Research Inc. said Google Cloud’s leadership change wasn’t too big of a surprise. It is normal for large companies to revisit their go-to-market operations ahead of a new fiscal year. “For Google Cloud, we decided to combine sales and service under his single leader, Adaire Fox-Martin,” he explains Mueller. “She is an experienced enterprise executive, having held key positions at Oracle and SAP before joining Google. It’s just another example of what’s possible, and how successful it will be remains to be seen.”

