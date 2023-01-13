OpenAI Monetizes ChatGPT Immediately, Opens Waiting List





OpenAI will soon begin monetizing its wildly popular AI-driven chatbot, ChatGPT. The company has set up a waiting list for users to use ChatGPT Professional, an unlimited chatbot service for work.

Spotted by TechCrunch, OpenAI said it has begun looking at ways to monetize ChatGPT on its official Discord channel. The company posted a link to a Google form requesting details such as email address, country of residence, purpose of use and price they are willing to pay for their professional services.

Our goal is to continue to improve and maintain our service, and monetization is one method being considered to ensure its long-term viability. According to OpenAI, we were interested in chatting with some people for about 15 minutes to get some early feedback.

ChatGPT Professional chatbot comes with:

Always available, no blackout windows No throttling, resulting in faster responses from chatbots Unlimited number of chat messages, or at least twice the normal daily limit

Sam Altman, co-founder of ChatGPT, said in a reply to Elon Musk that the tool has a single-digit computing cost per chat. So millions of users asking millions of questions will cost OpenAI millions of dollars in 2023, where he expects to earn $200 million in revenue.

Launched in late November 2023, ChatGPT is unique in that it can answer long-form questions. It is based on the large language model Generative Pre-trained Transformer or GPT-3.5. This is an upgrade to GPT3 that was not announced and quietly rolled out in December 2022.

Read more: Metas Blender Bot 3 Conversational AI Creepy and Clever Summons Mark Zuckerberg

The model has been trained on text and code published by Q4 2021 and can generate human-like text responses, essays, articles, and computer programs.

ChatGPT became extremely popular in the days after its release. In just five days, this general-purpose chatbot has over 1 million users. By the way, it took Facebook 10 months, Instagram 2.5 months, and Apple 74 days to sell its millionth iPhone.

Fun creative inspiration. very! Relying on factual queries; not a very good idea.

We work hard to improve!

— Sam Altman (@sama) December 11, 2022

Altman downplays ChatGPT’s capabilities. Nonetheless, the tool does have some serious features, and one of the larger AI conferences, the International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML), has seen its creator make use of tools such as his ChatGPT. enough to ban

How we answer these questions directly impacts the review process, which impacts members of our research community and their careers, so we should be cautious when considering this new technology. and be somewhat conservative. OpenAI said he released a beta version of ChatGPT at the end of November 2022, which he said was less than two months ago, ICML said.

Unfortunately, we did not have enough time to observe, research and consider the implications for our peer review and publication process. Therefore, this year (2023), we have decided to prohibit the creation and generation of ICML paper texts using large-scale language models.

In addition to ICML, the New York City Department of Education, the nation’s largest school district, has banned ICML entirely from school WiFi networks and devices due to concerns it interferes with student learning. Public schools in Los Angeles and Baltimore soon followed.

Microsoft invested $1 billion in OpenAI in July 2019. The company also provides computing power to chatbots and is reportedly considering his $10 billion additional investment in OpenAI. The company is also reportedly looking into integrating ChatGPT with his Office suite of productivity apps and the Bing search engine.

Join the ChatGPT waitlist here.

Let us know if you enjoyed reading this news on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook. I look forward to hearing from you.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Learn more about chatbots and artificial intelligence

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spiceworks.com/tech/artificial-intelligence/news/openai-working-on-paid-chatgpt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos