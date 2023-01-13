Porsche and Google Talk About Deeper Integration As Automakers Report Another Record Year





Today, as luxury performance brand Porsche (P911.DE) enters the new year, we have big news for fans and investors.

Reuters reports that Porsche is in talks with Google (GOOG, GOOGL) about fully integrating software such as Google Maps and Google Assistant into the car. This will allow the user to access his Google software natively in the car without loading Android Auto or any other projection software.

The embedded Google software package is known as Google Automotive Services (GAS) and is currently used by automakers GM (GM), Ford (F), and Nissan. Polestar, owned by Volvo and Ghinas Geely, uses the company’s Android Automotive software to power its infotainment system and is even more deeply integrated with Google.

Google integration found in GM vehicles (Credit: GM)

According to Reuters, Porsche has been reluctant to use Google software in the past due to data sharing concerns, but those issues appear to be being resolved.

Yahoo Finance reached out to Porsche, but the company did not immediately request comment.

Porsche’s 2022 record

Today, Porsche announces its final delivery figures for 2022, marking a record year with a 3% increase in global deliveries.

Porsche, currently the most valuable European automaker by market capitalization, reported global sales of 309,884 units. China was Porsche’s number one market for sales, even though sales were down 2% from his. In Europe (excluding Germany) share was up his 7%, and in Porsche’s home Germany he was up 3%, but flat in North America.

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS on display at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Speaking of North America, sales in the US hit a record high of 70,065 units. His 2022 sales of the iconic Porsche 911 and Cayenne SUV increased, while the Macan SUV and 718 sports car saw a slight decline.

Another car that saw a surprising drop in deliveries was the Taycan EV, Porsche’s only battery-electric at the moment. Sales fell to 7,271 units, or 22.8% for him, but Porsche says it wasn’t due to lack of demand.

Porsche says demand for the Taycan in the US remains strong as supply chain issues have delayed deliveries. And the United States wasn’t the only country Porsche faced with these supply chain problems.

story continues

The many challenges posed by the war in Ukraine, interrupted supply chains and the ongoing semiconductor crisis have shaped and tested us over the past year, said Detlef Von, Porsche sales and marketing executive. Platen said in a statement on Global. delivery. So I am proud of the whole Porsche team.

As for Porsche’s prospects in the U.S., new rules on leasing and federal tax credits could come into force, which could boost demand for the Taycan EV and upcoming Macan EV. Currently, the IRS interpretation of the federal EV tax credit allows for use on commercial leases (where the vehicle is owned by a bank or finance company), and the lessee is subject to income caps or country of origin requirements. You may be able to receive a lower payout without meeting

