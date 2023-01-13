A&O Tech Hub Opens for Applications Fuse Head Explains Why Innovation Matters More Than Ever





Allen & Overy today (January 13) opened submissions for the seventh cohort of its technology hub, Fuse, to include companies focused on digital assets such as NFTs, as well as legal tech startups. We also encourage you to apply.

The Magic Circle company has two different streams of applications. Next, it is a company where you can learn new technologies. This year is the second stream comprised of companies focused on NFTs, payment and security tokens, and derivatives.

In an interview with Legal IT Insider, Fuse head Shruti Ajitsaria explained that this is the third time A&O has run dual streams, commenting: We talk to our clients and ask them to nominate companies to host on Fuse. We are nominated by bank clients, the London Stock Exchange, ISDA and others, so we are nominated by a variety of institutions, not just banks. This time, he said he would like to hear from companies in the digital asset space. Since we were looking for different parts of the value chain, the cohorts are under the same umbrella but deal with different legal issues.

Despite a turbulent year for the cryptocurrency market, with multiple bankruptcy filings and the crash of crypto exchange FTX, the focus is on digital asset startups. However, Ajitsaria told his Legal IT Insider: This is a good time to learn because legal is more important than ever and the brilliance of these markets shows they are not just on an upward trajectory. have to pay Legal is often seen as boring, but this incident is a reminder of the importance of doing things in a well-thought-out and structured way.

Interactive education may be the main focus, but Fuseshistory shows how things evolve. A&O led him to invest in fintech startup Nivaura in 2017 and in 2019 used his Nivauras platform for his bond on Santanders’ first end-to-end blockchain.

Ajitsaria said: Right now it’s about educating both sides and sharing our network, but if you look at his Nivaura journey with Fuse Santander did his bond on blockchain on his Nivaura platform and we were lawyers . We understand the technology and why it differs from paper-based bonds. From there, in 2021, he implemented the EIB, taking what he learned from the Santander bond and using that expertise for another issuance. It’s about asking what our clients want us to understand and trying to provide us with the expertise they’re looking for from us. You can learn from white papers and blogs, or you can learn from people.

As for the Legal Tech Stream, A&O ran five pilots last year, Ajisaria said:

This brings us to the economy: turbulent conditions in global markets leave questions about whether legitimate tech projects will still go ahead and how the recession will affect innovation in all its forms. is being thrown.

It’s worth noting that A&O has a track record of continuing to innovate even during downturns. However, reducing operating costs is often the first point of contact for law firms with squeezed margins.

Ajitsaria says: But the challenge of delivering more for less is increasing, and if you want to continue working for your clients, now is your ability to deliver more for less. It’s time to put pressure on

She adds: It would be silly to suggest that our clients wouldn’t care so much about us delivering work in an efficient, technology-enabled manner. If anything, it’s what pushes it from a nice to have to a must have. I hope that That means people will have to use legal technology regardless of where they are in their careers.

What is likely to be seen in the types of companies that may join Fuse this year is a greater focus on technology that directly creates efficiencies. Ajitaria says: Some lead to quicker results, while others make things look nicer and easier to digest.

