Is the era of the touchscreen MacBook finally here?





Bloomberg reports that Apple’s MacBook laptops could add touchscreens as early as 2025. But what does that mean for his current MacBook and Windows laptop owner, and for those looking to switch from one platform to another?

This is a topic I revisit regularly, and most recently in the summer of 2022, I asked, “Why don’t MacBooks have touchscreens?” One of my main answers has always been, “Because Apple wants you to feel like he needs to buy a MacBook and an iPad to get the full Apple experience.”

But if the new reports are true, it’s a major turning point in a topic that has long been one of the major fault lines between iPads and Macs. It’s something I’ve been thinking about, and I’ve been writing about the convergence of features and software all the way back to 2010.

Over the years, we’ve called this the Grand Unified Theory of Apple’s operating systems. The idea is that over time, iPads will add Mac-like capabilities (or computer-like capabilities), and Macs, especially his MacBook. , add functions from the iPad side. In fact, it’s already starting to happen.

After all, adding an (expensive) keyboard case to your iPad makes it look and feel a lot like a clamshell laptop. This is especially true now that the iPad can use a mouse or trackpad to multitask in a more computer-like way than before.

I asked for the first time 12 years ago

My colleague Scott Stein began calling for that convergence way back in 2010, saying, “It’s very exciting that iMacs and MacBooks will be able to launch a touch-optimized iOS mode with the already multi-touch capable iPad. It makes sense,” he suggests. / iPhone software in favor. ”

That same year, I asked if the then-new touchscreen iPad should be considered a computer. He then revisited the same question for his iPad’s 10th anniversary in 2020. In that sense, Apple has been making touchscreen computers for years already, and adding its iPad capabilities to his MacBook line isn’t such a far-fetched idea.

The main argument against touchscreen Macs is, as Steven Jobs once said, “After a while you start to get tired, and after a long time you want to drop your arms.

Bring your Mac and iPad closer than ever.

screenshot/apple

As someone who’s been testing and reviewing laptops since before Apple’s MacBook line even existed, that’s certainly true…if you’re using the touchscreen as the only or primary way to interact with your laptop. There’s a reason touchscreens became so popular on Windows laptops around the launch of the , and have since become a standard feature on nearly every mid-range and above laptop.

It’s not that the touchscreen should be your only or primary input method. Instead, I found it to be a very convenient way to use my computer. You can also tap on-screen buttons, scroll through long web pages and documents, and rearrange windows on your desktop. As a full-time input device, laptop touchscreens suck. As a temporary input device for certain tasks, laptop touch screens are great.

My colleagues and I have advocated for Mac touchscreens many times over the years. In 2018, I said: That same year, Scott wrote: (He has also discussed this topic in many other articles over the past few years.)

Now Playing: Watch This: Why MacBooks Don’t Have Touchscreens

9:35

It’s already happening, kind of

Apple and others have already toyed with the idea of ​​touch on the Mac, but it didn’t work. This is the strongest argument I can think of against his touchscreen MacBook.

Introduced in 2016, the MacBook Pro Touchbar was a small secondary touchscreen display. It never really caught on, and many were happy to see it removed from newer models (it’s still there on the current 13-inch MacBook Pro for now, but that’s a bit of a throwback). .

Even before that, aftermarket products like the AirBar promised to add touch functionality to the MacBook, but it just never worked.

2008 Touchscreen ModBook.

CNET

The original touchscreen MacBook was a device called ModBook from a company called Axiotron. It was his off-the-shelf MacBook Pro, taken apart and reassembled as a Mac-based tablet with a new touchscreen. I reviewed it in his 2008 and was “impressed by the engineering behind Axiotron’s rebuilt, tabletized MacBook”, but it lacked a keyboard at all, and basic screen rotation It was an “expensive oddity” because it even lacked.

The idea didn’t last long, but the addition of a touchscreen could pave the way for new Mac designs that look more like convertible Windows computers, ultimately facilitating the Mac/iPad convergence. increases.

Assuming future MacBooks keep the already great keyboards and touchpads, adding a touchscreen won’t hurt the experience. In fact, touch on a Mac should feel much the same as touch on a Windows laptop. This feature is usually built in by default and will appear when you need it, but otherwise you can easily ignore it. .

