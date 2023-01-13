Conveying medical technology visually – Med-Tech Innovation





Fabricio Pamplona, ​​co-founder of Mind the Graph, an online infographic maker for scientists, explains how infographics and visuals can be powerful tools for communicating complex medical information to patients and other audiences. looking for

What are the challenges in communicating information about medical technology?

It’s no secret that medical technology is a complex subject. Every product has its own features, benefits, and technical information that viewers must deal with. According to the Ebbinghaus forgetting curve, after a human learns information, he forgets about 50% of the information within an hour, so it’s important to make a lasting impression.

Attention spans are short, and manufacturers and other healthcare companies have a short window of time to acquire an audience. Therefore, it is important to present this information in a way that is easy for non-technical audiences to understand.

What are the advantages of visuals over text-based information?

Research shows that we are much better at learning content from images than from text. In fact, the human brain processes images about 60,000 times faster than text. This is surprising given the variety of images that exist. The image superiority effect also shows that images are more memorable than text. Images are useful for businesses. You can grab attention, communicate concepts quickly and easily, and even influence decision-making.

We all remember the posters in hospital waiting rooms and doctors’ operating rooms, but why? They were short, snappy, and used effective yet poignant graphics. But the healthcare industry still relies heavily on written content for communication. Imagine this. When a patient purchases a new glucose monitor patch, viewing a visual guide is much more effective than reading text-based instructions.

How can manufacturers and medtech companies use visuals in their content?

Looking back at white papers, these are often used to provide in-depth analysis of industry topics such as regulatory frameworks or specific products or innovations. However, even white papers are 2,500 to 5,000 words long, not an easy read for everyone. Infographics or graphical abstracts offer a simpler and more effective way to communicate complex subjects to non-technical audiences such as patients and consumers.

The power of visuals in marketing is well known, and healthcare companies can use graphics to convince consumers that their product is the most effective solution. For example, when delivering a new batch of syringes to local medical facilities, companies can accompany their standard product guide with a short infographic explaining the various features and injection techniques.

What role can visuals play in academics and teaching?

For academics presenting in class, grabbing the audience’s attention is half the battle, so having engaging slides that highlight key information goes a long way. It’s a tool, but it’s underutilized.

Images may seem like a go-to option, but finding good photos that illustrate medical procedures and scientific details is easier said than done. But attractive illustrations and graphics are eye-catching, easy to understand, and a staple of any powerful PowerPoint slide deck. We have launched a platform to give scientists, doctors and medical professionals easy access to such assets. Our library currently offers thousands of accurate medical illustrations that users can download when creating presentations, infographics, posters, and graphical summaries.

Mind the Graph provides graphic creation tools and an illustration gallery for scientists and medical professionals to use when creating infographics and presentations. See their website for more information.

