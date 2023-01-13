Innovation, Core Values, Security





Chief Innovation Officer at RingCentral Ventures.

Getty

Towards the end of 2022, the tech world continues to adapt to a different kind of work life evolving around a dynamic workforce. As hybrid work takes hold, technology must think of new ways to innovate, such as connecting people through intelligent communication systems. Over the next year, technology will adapt to the needs of the modern workforce and grow and change with our growing needs for safety and security. Given my predictions for 2023, they mostly fall into four categories he. Increased innovation, greater resilience to economic stressors, increased focus on core corporate values, and increased demand for better security.

Advances in hybrid work

As hybrid work takes hold, there are many opportunities to innovate how technology enables intelligent communication to bring people together. For example, a hybrid room offers enough immersive functionality that people can feel like they are in one place even though they are far apart. In this way, AI can help make our meetings more interactive and experience-focused. To allow people to be fully present in the space, the simpler tasks of the meeting, such as taking notes and task lists, are automated. We will also see the emergence of the ability to remind people to pay attention in meetings as technology becomes available to spot and deal with distractions. To that end, meetings are becoming more efficient by keeping participants more engaged, sharing a connected experience, and less distracted by details that can now be automated.

Economy takes center stage

During the 2009 economic crisis, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) released a policy response, in which the OECD explained that “economic crises are historically times of industrial renewal”. With difficult economic times looming, it’s a hot time for innovation. Legacy companies are too busy figuring out how to make money just to survive. New and agile businesses can lean less while maximizing their investment in innovation. They will come out ahead as we come out of this recession.

For many, these lean times mean unemployment. Downsizing rarely makes you feel better, but such changes at work give you time to reflect on your path. Please consider It’s also wise to take the time to re-evaluate your current situation and make changes if you’re considering them. A company’s turnover rate can lead to affluence in talent rotation. Fresh eyes can be a key factor in fostering innovation.

Shining the spotlight on core values

The value of the dollar is emphasized during the lean period, and the value in terms of priorities is also worth considering. Given the top priorities for companies, in terms of caring for their employees and understanding why we do what we do, the value we create and how we describe that value, It’s a balance between putting the customer front and center. It is still very important to me that my company is a diverse and inclusive place where everyone feels welcome, whether they are employees or customers.

Another key value for me is a constant focus on improvement through results-driven measurement and evaluation. Too many companies make the mistake of collecting data only occasionally, inconsistently, or worse, only when something goes wrong. The most successful companies consistently measure their core values. Excellence cannot be assumed. It has to be proven, and what proves it is data, and data is more than sales figures. Ask questions like, “Are your employees happy? How happy are they? Are your customers happy? How happy are they?” Your impact is how management motivates its employees, how it treats customers, and how it creates an inclusive workspace where people know their voice has power. It needs to be measured in a way that creates social impact by prioritizing it.

Towards a safer future

We all want a more convenient life without sacrificing safety. Soon, you will be able to pay for your purchases or enter the gym with the facial recognition technology you use to unlock your phone. With these and other technologies, we want to know that our information is secure and so is our privacy. Cyber ​​attacks are on the rise. This means there is great opportunity for innovation and advancement in the world of cybersecurity. McKinsey recently released a study that shows he has a $2 trillion market opportunity for his providers of cybersecurity technology and services. In 2023, we will see significant growth in this sector.

Home and personal safety are also important. Consumers value safety so much that the smart home security market will grow significantly from $2.69 billion in 2021 to $3.27 billion in 2022 and 2026. In 2018 he is projected to reach $6.81 billion. This is another area of ​​security with great growth potential. And many more innovations to come.

Conclusion

2023 begins in an uncertain economic and geopolitical climate. When the world feels like an unsettled place, we can look to the known to make sense of things. We know we need to find the right balance of distributed, hybrid, and in-office workforces, supported by technology that facilitates We know that recessions are the source of the industrial revolution. We know that revisiting and staying true to our core values ​​amid changes in the seismic industry will help us stay on track. I also know People want to feel as safe as possible. These are the things we must expect in 2023, the things we know we need, and the opportunities we need to ensure we have these things in place to stabilize and improve the future.

