OnePlus 11 5G launches in India on February 7: 5 things to know





The OnePlus 11 5G will enter the Indian market on February 7th. This smartphone has already been launched in China. Powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and Bionic Vibration motors supported by sports AAC. The launch event in India will begin at 7:30 PM (IST) on February 7th. Here’s what you need to know before the smartphone launches in India.

OnePlus 11 5G now available in India

Online commerce platform Amazon has created a web page for the upcoming OnePlus 11 5G. Needless to say, this smartphone is only available from Amazon and OnePlus online stores.

OnePlus 11 5G processor and operating system

The OnePlus 11 5G runs on the Android 13 operating system with ColorOS 13.0. This smartphone is equipped with the latest he Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and Adreno 740 GPU. The processor is coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM options with up to 256GB storage capacity.

OnePlus 11 5G Display

The OnePlus 11 5G features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It comes with always-on display support, has a pixel density of 525ppi and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits. This smartphone features Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection and supports HDR and Dolby Vision formats.

OnePlus 11 5G Camera

The smartphone is equipped with a Hasselblad branded triple rear camera setup. It has an f/1.8 lens and a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor that supports optical image stabilization (OIS). The device also features his 48MP Sony IMX58 ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 32MP portrait sensor. For selfies and video calls, the front of the device has a 16MP sensor with an af/2.4 lens.

OnePlus 11 5G Battery

The device is powered by dual 5,000mAh batteries and supports 100W SuperVOOV fast charging. 5G, 4F LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.3 are some of the connectivity features of the OnePlus 11 5G.

