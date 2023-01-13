Bringing Manufacturing Back to the U.S. Requires Political Will, but Success Depends on Training American Workers





The supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 have revealed how countries are interdependent when it comes to manufacturing. The inability of the United States to produce much-needed commodities such as test kits and personal protective equipment during the pandemic has exposed our fragility as a nation. China’s rise as a global manufacturing powerhouse further highlights the weaknesses of American manufacturing.

In addition to fixing supply chain disruptions, bringing manufacturing back to the United States benefits national security. Advanced computer chips, for example, are disproportionately manufactured by his one company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. These microchips are essential in smartphones, medical devices, self-driving cars and even military technology. TSMC is too close to China from a US national security perspective. Taiwan’s proximity to China has made it vulnerable as the Chinese government threatens to use force to unify it with the mainland.

Chip technology makes production more efficient, reducing the need for manpower and labor. Glsun Mall on Unsplash, CC BY-SA

My and other researchers’ research shows how the lack of manufacturing competitiveness in the United States makes the United States vulnerable to shortages of critical commodities in an era of geopolitical turmoil and global competition. The strategies the United States is adopting to revive manufacturing, along with innovative practices, are key to ensuring national security.

Strengthening national security

President Joe Biden signed two bills proposing to rebuild America’s manufacturing industry. His CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 provides his US$52.7 billion for semiconductor research, development, manufacturing, and workforce development in America.

The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act will invest $369 billion to boost the clean energy economy. This includes offering generous incentives for American-made electric vehicles.

Taiwan is a world leader in computer chip manufacturing. alerkiv on Unsplash, CC BY-SA

Training workers for new advanced manufacturing is another key component to strengthening a sector that is increasingly dependent on technology. In fact, while the number of American manufacturing jobs has fallen by 25% since 2000, manufacturing output has not. Still, America’s manufacturing industry faces a significant labor shortage, especially among workers with the skills needed to power a new generation of manufacturing.

This need to train a new group of skilled workers explains why CHIPS Act federal funding is set aside for workforce development. Complementing federal law are programs such as Americas Cutting Edge. It is a national initiative that provides free online and in-person training designed to meet the growing need for skilled operators, engineers, and designers in the U.S. machining and machine tool industry.

power of innovation

Bringing all manufacturing back to the United States is impractical. Offshoring is often cheaper. But research shows that certain types of domestic manufacturing can not only help ensure national security, but also stimulate innovation.

When research and development takes place near where goods are physically manufactured, this proximity increases the likelihood that these two activities will work together. Collaboration leads to increased efficiency.

Product development also benefits. A new study shows that U.S. companies with physical proximity to manufacturing and R&D generate more patents than those without.

Yet, between 1977 and 2016, US manufacturing’s contribution to innovation declined significantly. Researchers have found that this is because the benefits of locating the manufacturing industry and his R&D close to each other depend on the nature of the manufacturing industry itself.

For example, the design of new drugs often requires close proximity to manufacturing facilities. In that respect, co-locating manufacturing and R&D makes sense. This also applies to semiconductors. Taiwan’s world-class chip makers such as TSMC are adjacent to the growing chip design industry, enabling designers to rapidly prototype and test new ideas.

The United States and other countries are betting on similar potential gains from colocation. For example, to minimize its reliance on TSMC, and more generally on foreign sources of chips, the EU has spent his €43bn, and Japan has spent his A $6.8 billion investment encourages domestic chip manufacturing.

man is the final line

In a 2011 op-ed, I argued that while federal legislation to promote manufacturing in the United States may succeed in bringing more manufacturing back to the United States, there is little assurance that mass employment will be created. I claimed no. .

Governments are generally bad at picking successful technologies and industries. In general, government mistakes in picking the likely winner industries and sectors have resulted in a large waste of taxpayer dollars.

An immigration policy designed to encourage highly skilled workers to come to the United States could be key to a stronger US manufacturing base. mana5280 on Unsplash, CC BY-SA

In fact, I believe market forces and informed corporate decisions should play a bigger role than federal investments in picking winners. Where that investment comes from and what it supports How and how much funding is needed is an important question.

If a company chooses to relocate its company to gain R&D synergies, it must be able to attract the best available talent. This is where US investments help build a more skilled workforce.

As economist Gary Pisano points out, many U.S. policymakers have long believed that manufacturing is an attractive sector for the uneducated and untrained. As a result, the country has not invested a lot of resources into training specialized engineers for manufacturing.

This approach is in stark contrast to the approach taken in Germany. There, apprenticeship programs are routinely used to train qualified workers to work in the manufacturing sector, as actual work is evaluated by employers and employees. The recently announced investments by the White House through CHIPS and the Inflation Reduction Act have changed, but more is needed.

In order for the United States to remain an economic powerhouse, I believe companies should not separate their workforce by sending cost-saving manufacturing overseas while retaining innovators. Companies like Apple have kept only the most skilled parts of the supply chain, including activities such as research and development, and sent nearly all of their production overseas.

Instead, the United States should financially support companies that want to revive manufacturing. Such companies can make it easier to find qualified manufacturing workers at home and actually be closer to the innovators. This effort strengthens America’s ability to be self-sufficient, innovative, and secure in times of geopolitical conflict.

