Tesla shares fall on price cuts in US and Europe





Tesla cut prices of electric cars by up to 20% in the U.S. and Europe, expanding its aggressive discounting strategy after missing Wall Street’s 2022 delivery forecast.

The move, which sent Tesla shares down 4% in pre-market trading, came after CEO Elon Musk said the prospect of a recession and rising interest rates meant he would sacrifice profits to keep sales volume growing. Shares have fallen 65% since early 2022.

The price cuts in Tesla’s key markets mark a reversal from the strategy Tesla pursued throughout much of 2021 and 2022, when new car orders outstripped supply. Musk acknowledged last year that prices could get ridiculously high, hurting demand.

A spokeswoman for Tesla Germany said more stable cost inflation was also a factor in the price cut, confirming the cut in Europe’s biggest market.

U.S. price cuts announced late Thursday ranged between 6% and 20% for the world’s top-selling Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover SUV, according to Reuters calculations.

The basic version of the Model Y has been priced at $52,990, down from its previous $65,990.

This is before a federal tax credit of up to $7,500 was implemented for many electric vehicle models in early January.

Tesla also cut prices on its Model X luxury crossover SUV and Model S sedan in the US.

In Germany, we’ve reduced Model 3 and Model Y prices by about 1% to almost 17%, depending on configuration. Also discounted in Austria, Switzerland and France.

For US buyers of the long-range Model Y, the new Tesla price combined with US subsidies is a 31% discount. Additionally, Tesla’s move has expanded the range of vehicles eligible for the Biden administration’s tax credit.

Prior to the price cut, the five-passenger version of the Model Y was ineligible for that credit. After the price reduction, the long-range version of the Model Y will be covered.

The price cuts could make EVs more affordable for those previously discounted from the market.

In France, customers who purchase a Model 3 for 44,990 ($48,773) will receive a further discount with a government subsidy of 5,000. The EV subsidy threshold is 47,000.

This should really boost sales volume in 2023, said Gary Black, a Tesla investor who remains bullish on the company and its outlook through the recent sharp decline in its stock price, in a tweet. That’s the correct move.

U.S. pre-market shares remain low as investors fear the move could hurt margins, especially as competition intensifies.

Tesla is an outlier because it still has an eye-popping reputation when it comes to the number of cars it actually sells. But in the end, according to CMC Markets UK chief his market analyst Michael Hewson, there are all other providers out there selling far more cars overall.

Some users in the online Tesla fan forums complained that recent car buyers were penalized by the price cuts and used cars were devalued.

That €10,000 reduction is definitely going to make you feel like you paid too much, wrote one user on the Tesla Drivers and Friends forum.

In China, where Tesla slashed prices by 6% to 13.5% last week, owners protested at delivery centers and demanded compensation.

Prior to the cuts, U.S. Tesla inventories tracked by models that Tesla’s website showed were readily available trended higher. , pressure to adjust new car prices is increasing.

In 2021, the U.S. and China combined accounted for about 75% of Tesla’s sales, but sales are growing in Europe, where the Berlin factory is ramping up production.

Tesla last week cut prices in China and other Asian markets in its first major move since appointing chief China and Asia executive Tom Chu to oversee U.S. production and sales.

Analysts say China’s price cuts will boost demand and put pressure on rivals, including BYDDF, to follow suit in what could become the biggest single-market price war for electric vehicles. He said he would.

Tesla’s Model 3 was Germany’s best-selling electric car last month, followed by Model Y, ahead of Volkswagen’s all-electric ID.4. Volkswagen recently increased the price of his entry-level ID.3, putting it on par with the now-cut Model 3.

Tesla underperformed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter deliveries. Annual shipment growth is 40%, which is also below Musks’ own forecast of 50%.

