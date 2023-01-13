Acquisition will boost several sports tech companies





David Ramsay

January 12th

Ahead of the show’s premiere next month, we’re excited about Netflix’s documentary on the PGA Tour, Full Swing, which released its trailer yesterday. Brooks is particularly interested in how exits to LIV Golf play out for players like Koepka and Dustin Johnson.

Today we look back at a busy day of acquisitions in the sports tech space.

Also:

Tech Innovation Keeps CFP MegaCast Fresh Cricket App Changes Sports Coaching Pepsi Uses Tempus Ex in NFL Campaign GoPro Streaming Channel Coming Soon

We are excited to launch SBJ Tech, the new home of SportTechie. Here you’ll find industry-leading daily content dedicated to the intersection of sports and technology.

Yesterday’s string of Teamworks acquisitions marked a day full of action in the sports tech space.

The North Carolina-based sports technology company has acquired four companies – Smartabase, Retain, Grafted and NextPlay – to bolster its product line and bring it closer to a holistic source of athletic performance and academic performance. SBJ’s Michael Smith writes: The new business will provide Teamworks with additional expertise and will continue in line with the company’s previous capabilities in team scheduling, communications, nutrition and other areas important to college and professional athletes.

Meanwhile, Cosm, formerly a major investor in computer vision SaaS company C360, has just acquired the company outright to complement its own immersive and experiential technology, reports colleague Tom Friend. I’m here. C360 is the developer of PylonCam, among other sports activations.

Finally, Patron Technology acquired Fan Interactive, Patron’s 11th acquisition since its inception in 2017, to help the company build a range of event technology solutions. Fan Interactive helps sports teams and other clients use fan data more strategically, especially for marketing. SBJ’s Bret McCormick explains in detail.

TCU didn’t exactly plan to watch all four quarters as Georgia won 65-7 on Monday night, but the CFP National Championship is still on track with over 100 cameras and SoFi Stadium. mic throughout.

“We literally maxed out every RF frequency possible,” ESPN Coordinating Producer Bryan Jaroch told me in last night’s SBJ Tech newsletter.

Emphasizing a MegaCast approach that pushes boundaries and leverages on-site resources, Jaroch explores the ever-popular SkyCam, ESPN2’s Pat McAfee Show, and how streaming numbers influence ESPN’s decisions in a new field. We also went behind the scenes of the pass.

McAfee and staff used ESPN’s wireless monitors to watch replays and keep up with the game.

I’m not the most knowledgeable cricket fan in the world, but I’ve heard from my colleague Joe Lemire at Ludimos, a smartphone-based cricket tracking and training app used by over 19,000 players in 15 countries. I enjoyed this article. The team’s clients include his nine national cricket associations, including Scotland and the Netherlands, and the Indian Premier League’s Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Ludimos can analyze videos from multiple perspectives and provide ball and bat tracking data. An assessment of player biomechanics is under development. The platform is also a communication tool that allows coaches to assign drills, rate them on completion, and return annotated videos with hints.

Pepsi and the NFL are collaborating on a new social media content series, Playoff Moments. This makes Pepsi the first partner to give fans another camera-his angle of the iconic play that wasn’t shown on the linear broadcast. SBJ’s Joe Lemire says the new activation leverages Tempus Ex Machina’s Fusion Feed technology to provide fully synchronized video and data input with low latency.

The NFL is an early partner of Tempus, and since 2021 the technology has been installed in all 30 league stadiums. In addition to working with the NFL, Tempus Ex is a Pac-12 partner enabling conference athletes to play soccer — and share and monetize other sports highlights in the near future.

Continuing its third season, SailGP now uses Oracle NetSuite for financial forecasting. This is the latest collaboration between SailGP, co-founded by Larry Ellison, and Oracle, adding to Oracle Stream Analytics and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to capture and transmit data to provide real-time race metrics. Formula E has renewed its contract with its official logistics partner, DHL, to manage freight transport for its sustainable motorsport circuit. Target Field will get a 75% larger main video display from Daktronics as part of a major display upgrade at the Twins’ home ground that makes his LED portfolio for the stadium one of the most extensive in MLB. According to the AP, the NFL NextGen Stats group worked with machine learning engineers from Amazon Web Services to develop the first advanced statistical model that focuses on kick and punt returns, and the numbers are now up in new stats released today. has become

Image credit: Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images (Pat McAfee)

