A Year for Water: Creative Destruction





This year, we expect the status quo of the fishing industry to collapse in response to the convergence of several trends and factors, including climate change, outdated public policies, aging infrastructure and underinvestment.

As I explained in my previous GreenBiz column, Floods in 2022, these trends can be combined with the forces of creative disruption, constant innovation by entrepreneurs fueled by increased investment in the water sector. prize.

Here’s what we’re currently seeing:

The public sector is slowly (albeit unevenly) recognizing that the policies and regulations enacted decades (if not a century ago) are no longer adequate and gradual in addressing the realities of climate change. I’m starting to realize that the coordination is just not good enough. The “installed base” of centralized utilities, the private sector, and traditional technology and service providers are struggling to find ways to innovate faster. Disruptive technology, business and collaboration models (joint action) are taking hold and transforming the relationship between water resources and the public and private sectors.

These trends help my predictions for 2023.

“Uberization” of the water sector. This view is modified slightly from the observations of a friend and colleague in the water world, his CEO of his KWR Water Research Institute, Dragan Savic FREng. FREng covered the impact of Uber on mobility and thus public policy (taxi industry) and how it affects the water sector. I believe the opportunity for ‘Uberization’ in the water sector lies in the democratization of water data and solutions. This means that delivering data, actionable information and solutions directly to consumers and customers will be a game changer. Uber provided mobility directly. Digital water technology directly provides data and solutions on water use and quality. It accesses real-time water data in the home through technologies such as Flume Water, Spout and Hydraloop, and provides “smart water home” technology to enable smart homes (smart energy and water). The water division attacks on its own. Considered the most important water event of a generation, the United Nations Water Conference, taking place in New York from 22-24 March 2023, will examine water-related issues from multiple perspectives. The last UN conference on water was held in 1977 in Mar del Plata, Argentina. This his 2023 event could be a bit of a breakout event for the water sector. I believe the excitement that water professionals have felt over the past few years at participating in climate COPs will begin to fade as past climate COPs have failed to deliver real progress. It’s time for the water sector to take the lead and make quantifiable progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean water and sanitation. The sector will find that pinning hopes on the public sector linking water issues to climate processes is not a productive way forward. Collective action is redefined. Collective action is a key aspect of a company’s water management strategy to address water challenges such as scarcity, poor quality and ecosystem impact. These joint action strategies were developed primarily between businesses and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). But there is a big shift in the stakeholder groups mobilizing to solve ‘thorny problems’ such as water. This change is largely driven by the private sector.

That shift from collective action to “coordinated action” with catalytic communities has been going on for a long time. Together, we see them addressing ‘troubling water problems’ more proactively by identifying and supporting innovative technology solutions. We expect this trend to gain momentum this year and be highlighted at major water events, including UN Water Week.

Transformation, not innovation. I attended his November Digital Water Summit at the International Water Association. A key takeaway is that the water sector is beginning to understand that business transformation (public and private) is required for successful adoption of digital technologies. To date, the adoption of digital water supply technology remains a stopgap. Business models and transformational strategies are essential to scaling these technologies. In 2023, this perception will take hold with increased investment in transformational strategies as a means of accelerating the adoption of digital technologies.

Let us know what you think of these predictions on LinkedIn, GreenBiz, or by email.

Get ready for chaos this year.

