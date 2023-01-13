Austin is emerging as the city of tech giants.Startup raises billions of dollars





In 2022, the tech sector will be hit particularly hard by layoffs. Despite this, the Austin-based startup has raised nearly $5 billion in funding.

Austin, Texas As Austin’s cityscape continues to change, the city is solidifying itself as a tech hub. And startup companies are part of that success.

Roland Pee, Vice President of Global Technology and Innovation, Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, said: “I think we are… now globally seen. So we have the eyes of the world. We have determined that we have the right infrastructure.”

The Greater Austin Chamber and Opportunity Austin, in partnership with Dealroom.co, have released a report on this data. The report also delves into the sectors and businesses attracting the most funding and attention.

“This shows that our startup ecosystem, our innovation ecosystem, is in a mature stage and the corporate side of the ecosystem is also mimicking it,” said Pea.

Experts say Austin is becoming a hotspot, attracting talent and entrepreneurs. This brings Austin to his 25th place in the world when it comes to creating successful startups and scale-ups.

“People who are frustrated with the cost of living, taxes, other political issues, or are simply looking for new opportunities, leaving San Francisco or New York and coming to Austin is good for business as well as lifestyle. It’s better for employees,” said Ben Rubenstein, co-founder and president of Setpoint, a platform that calls itself the “foundation for real estate innovation.”

A new report shows that Austin’s startup valuations have totaled $128 billion, a record high for the city. There have also been several companies whose valuations surpassed his $1 billion mark in 2022, achieving what researchers call “unicorn status.”

Austin also holds the number 11 ranking for successful startups in the United States, according to Pea.

“There’s something dynamic going on in Austin,” he said. “Creativity and innovation. Great place…I think people are curious.”

