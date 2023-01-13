Google says India’s antitrust order poses a threat to national security TechCrunch





Google said Friday that India’s antitrust watchdog ruling, if allowed to proceed, would make devices more expensive in South Asian markets and lead to a surge of unchecked apps that pose a threat to personal and national security. warnings and escalating concerns about the future.

“Predatory apps that expose users to financial fraud, data theft and many other risks are flooding the internet from both India and other countries. Google scans and complies with local laws, but apps sideloaded from other sources may not be subject to the same checks, Google wrote in a blog post titled Heart of the Matter. increase. .

India’s Competition Commission has imposed two fines against Google for abusing its dominant position in the country’s Play Store by requiring Android device makers to pre-install the entire Google mobile suite. .

Indian watchdogs have ordered Google to make a series of changes. Analysts say this could upend Google’s financial viability in the market. Google has appealed this directive to the Indian courts.

“Google has partnered heavily with India during the past few years of its exciting digital transformation. It is a blow to the ecosystem-wide effort to accelerate the

Google has also warned that app developers will have to pay higher costs if they follow orders from India’s antitrust regulator.

In a forked Android environment, small developers prioritize which of the various incompatible Android forks they create to maintain their apps, as the cost increases with each additional version they support. need to do it.

They can no longer have a level playing field on Android as it is today, allowing large developers who can support a wide range of incompatible forks to dominate the market based on size rather than product quality. increase.

India is Google’s largest market by user. Google’s mobile operating system powers 97% of the 600 million smartphones, according to research firm Counterpoint.

In 2020, Google pledged to invest $10 billion in the South Asian market over the next few years. The company has already funded local telecoms giant He Jio Platforms and Airtel with up to $5.5 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/01/13/google-says-india-antitrust-order-poses-threat-to-national-security/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos