Purple Innovation rejects unsolicited offer from Coliseum Capital Management





A special board committee composed of independent directors unaffiliated with the Colosseum who thoroughly evaluated the Colosseum proposal and determined that it was not in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) (“Purple” or the “Company”) announced today that it has announced “the world’s first no-pressure mattress,” the Purple Board of Directors. We are pleased to announce that the Special Committee (the “Special Committee”) has rejected an unsolicited, non-binding offer of $4.35 per share (the “Offer”) from Coliseum Capital Management, LLC (the “Coliseum”). bottom. Acquire all outstanding shares of a company that you do not already own. Coliseum, which effectively owns approximately 44% of Purple’s outstanding shares, sent a proposal to the company on September 17, 2022.

A special committee of independent and disinterested directors, in consultation with independent financial and legal counsel, will make a proposal in November after conducting a comprehensive review of the company’s long-term strategic plan and other opportunities. rejected. In subsequent discussions with Coliseum, he was reluctant to make an offer above $4.35 per share. At this time, the Special Committee continues to believe that the proposal is not in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

Purple Chairman Paul Zepp said, “The Colosseum proposal underestimates Purple and fails to recognize the strength of our current business and our attractive future prospects.” We are confident in our ability to create significantly more value for all our shareholders by executing our strategic plan.”

BMO Capital Markets Corp. is serving as financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP and Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP are serving as legal advisors to the Special Committee.

About purple

Purple is a digitally native vertical brand with a mission to help people live better lives through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a range of innovative and premium branded comfort products including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames and sheets. Our products are the result of his 30+ years of innovation and investment in developing unique patented comfort technology and unique manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, superelastic polymers, underpins many of our comfort products and offers a range of benefits that differentiate our products from those of our competitors. We sell our products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our own retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, please visit purple.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to represent our expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or projections of future events or decisions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, circumstances or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Many of which are beyond our control and may cause actual results or consequences. differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements are outlined in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022. risk factors. 10-K/A Amendment No. 1 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2022 and other filings with the SEC. Many of these risks and uncertainties have been and will continue to be exacerbated by the COVID19 pandemic and the resulting deterioration in the global business and economic environment. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact: Brendon Frey, ICR[email protected]203-682-8200

Source Purple Innovation Co., Ltd.

