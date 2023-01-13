User Says Third-Party Twitter App Is Facing Problems • TechCrunch





People using 3rd party Twitter clients are facing many issues such as not being able to log in, not being able to access their Twitter feeds, etc. His three popular third-party Twitter apps, Tweetbot, Echofon, and Twitterrific, confirmed the issue and said it was unclear what caused the glitch.

Tweetbot and other clients are having trouble logging into Twitter. We reached out to Twitter for more information, but have not received a response.

This is just a temporary glitch and we will let you know as soon as we have more information.

— Tweetbot by Tapbots (@tweetbot) January 13, 2023

We were aware that Twitterrific was having trouble communicating with Twitter. I still don’t know what the root cause is, but I was trying to find out.

— Twitterrific (@Twitterrific) January 13, 2023

Echofon stopped working so Twitter changed the permissions but I keep getting an error message instead of the app authentication page.

— Charlie Poppington (@aujha_aye) January 13, 2023

The makers of these apps also complained about these issues with Mastadon. Twitterrific developer Sean Heber asks, “Has Twitter killed third-party clients?” Meanwhile, Tweetbot’s Paul Hadad said, “Hopefully what’s happening on Twitter is just an automated spam-protection bot erroneously pausing the right app.”

In an email reply to TechCrunch, Haddad said the issue started around 7:30pm PT today. He also said all API requests from the app are failing.

These apps may no longer work due to Twitter making API changes for third-party clients. It is not clear if this is a step to block access to the platform.

Apart from the apps mentioned above, users complained of not being able to access Twitter from clients such as Fenix, Twitpane, Feather and Talon. Therefore, the only way to access Twitter is through the official client or her website.

According to a post on Twitter’s developer forums, the developer portal shows these apps as “suspended.”

Since the Elon Musk takeover, Twitter has shut down a number of developer programs, including the Twitter Toolbox for app discovery. Third-party developers are cautious about their development plans around Twitter, as Twitter has not announced plans for the ecosystem. Last month, former head of the company’s developer platform, Amir Shevat, wrote on his TechCrunch that the new management has broken developer trust.

Twitter has not said anything about the matter, but the TwitterDev account said last month that the company “continues to invest in its developer platform, especially the Twitter API.”

Earlier this week, Twitter decided to make an algorithmic timeline named “For You” the default feed on iOS.

You can contact this reporter on Signal and WhatsApp at +91 816-951-8403 [email protected] by email.

