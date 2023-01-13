Google and NVIDIA join Sony to complain about Microsoft’s Activision deal





LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 9: Microsoft Executive President of Gaming Phil Spencer

The longer this drags on, the less certain this Microsoft Activision acquisition will actually happen. We figured the megacorp muscles would get it done, but what’s the biggest threat to megacorps? A bunch of other megacorps flocking to it. And that’s what’s happening to Microsoft right now.

Microsoft’s main adversary throughout this process was Sony, which focused primarily on complaints about Call of Duty and its potential exclusivity (which Microsoft denies occurred). , now Google and NVIDIA have joined the fray and raised concerns with the FTC about the deal. And for once, the complaint is not based on Call of Duty.

The issue they raise is that the deal could give Microsoft an unfair advantage in cloud gaming, subscriptions and mobile. It’s an odd complaint from Google, a company that just shut down its own failed cloud gaming subscription service, Google Stadia. Google Stadia will be completely offline in just 5 days from now. And given that this deal has yet to take place, it failed spectacularly on its own.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Google Vice President and General Manager Phil Harrison

NVIDIA, on the other hand, wants to compete with Xbox Cloud Gaming via GeForce Now and this seems to be the mainstay behind their concerns. At the same time, despite having filed this complaint, they have clearly stated that they are not completely against the transaction.

As far as I know, Microsoft has an absolutely huge mobile division in the form of King, and they’re the majority of Activision Blizzard’s MAUs and DAUs, so this means everyone is bringing up the mobile side of all these It’s also one of the only opportunities I’ve had. And it accounts for a significant portion of the revenue from the makers of Candy Crush and countless other games. Still, Microsoft’s argument here is that it’s basically gaining a foothold because it currently has no presence in the mobile market at all.

The FTC feels like it’s doing everything it can to block this acquisition for Microsoft, joining equally hostile EU regulators who have repeatedly made Sony’s point. . But now, with Google and his NVIDIA involved, raising new questions about the cloud, gamepass and mobile aspects, even if they’re not directly against the deal ammunition. just increase the Certainly not.

Activision Blizzard’s stock has risen 20% over the past year, but is now $20 below the $95 per share that Microsoft originally agreed to pay. However, Activision has repeatedly stated how devastating it would be for the company if this deal were to fall apart, showing how much it relies on the deal going through.

It is unclear whether Microsoft will ultimately be able to convince regulators of its position here, or what steps it will seek to take to avoid adverse future outcomes. The deal claims to be completed by the end of this year, but no one knows how long that will take given the current situation – this should be resolved by the time Blizzards Diablo 4 releases this June. If so, I’d be pretty surprised… A new drama every day here.

Update: Here is Microsoft’s statement regarding this new development:

We are ready and proactive to address issues raised by regulators and competitors to ensure that we can complete the transaction with confidence. We want to increase access to the game, not decrease it.

