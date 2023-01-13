4 reasons Google is being bought (NASDAQ:GOOG)





Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has not been a profitable choice for investors over the past six months. The stock has wiped out one-fifth of the market cap when the benchmark has delivered a positive return of about 4%.

Investors have largely shunned equities due to macro concerns and the impact this can have on advertising-related spending. Indeed, in such an uncertain economic environment, clients are reluctant to dedicate many resources to their advertising budgets. But investors shouldn’t also ignore the challenge of producing elite growth rates when the base year is very strong. This elevated base effect is likely to persist, only easing by the end of Q1 2023.

That said, I believe there are many other encouraging subplots in favor of the buying thesis, if investors can take a little wider view and look beyond the decline in ad spend.

Here are four reasons why I’m bullish on stocks at this point.

Operational dynamics could be improved

Operationally, Alphabet hasn’t been doing very well lately. After a weak performance in the second quarter of 2022, operating profit declined 19% year-on-year in the third quarter. Rising data center-related and hardware costs are part of the reason, but the impact of a very aggressive adoption trajectory on the cost base should not be overlooked.

Since Q2 2021, the number of additions in various areas (R&D, sales, etc.) is increasing every quarter. In fact, in the last five quarters, we have more than tripled our headcount each quarter (annual headcount growth reached a whopping 149% and 113% in Q2 and Q3-22 respectively). .

Luckily, we seem to have peaked here, and we can expect a dramatic reversal in the hiring trajectory into 2023. Alphabet’s CFO said Q4 hiring was expected in Q3; this should reduce headcount additions to less than 6,400, which represents a year-over-year decline had 6,500 employees).

A less-expanding workforce strategy should start to leave a positive mark on Alphabet’s operating leverage going forward. For example, consider Alphabet’s consensus EPS growth (10.7% YoY growth) to exceed revenue growth (8.7% YoY growth) by 1.24x in FY23. bottom line, 12.7% of top line).

In addition to the slowing pace of adoption, currency dynamics are expected to have a positive impact on the operating cost base in the medium term. Foreign exchange reduced Alphabet’s reported earnings by 300bp and 500bp in the second and third quarters, respectively. Since most of Alphabet’s R&D is based in the United States, a stronger dollar tends to hurt its cost base even more. In October, Alphabet’s management said it expected a more negative FX impact in the fourth quarter, but the dollar has corrected about 7% since Alphabet’s last reported results. So I think it’s not as bad as originally expected. DXY recently underperformed bases formed since December 2022. This does not bode well for its prospects.

Cloud Vertical could prove to be a dark horse in this environment

While advertising demand is likely to remain subdued in a challenging macroeconomic environment, we doubt the same can be said for spending on enterprise-related cloud initiatives. Cloud initiatives will continue to remain resilient due to the cost advantages and efficiencies that prospective customers can capture. Instead of focusing on infrastructure management and ignoring projects, clients rely on the expertise of cloud vendors such as Google to offer managed services, managed databases, managed warehouses, etc. at competitive prices. I can. The incentive to increase productivity with cloud initiatives should not be ignored.

Furthermore, rather than pursuing a big bang CAPEX project to set up their own infrastructure in this environment, many clients prefer to move to a subscription-oriented model that can spread costs and accelerate FCF generation. It seems.

Overall, Gartner believes that global spending on public cloud services will actually increase significantly this year, despite a strong base effect in 2022. Global public cloud spending in FY22 increased by 19%, and this year he could grow by 21%.

Given Google Cloud’s relatively low market share of 11%, less than a third of Amazon’s AWS (compared to Microsoft Azure’s 21% share), can Google Cloud take advantage of this condition? Some may wonder. A competitive product that is likely to generate sufficient traction in this environment (especially with smaller clients) as it is priced very competitively. Comparisons can be hard to come by, but an informative study done by Megaport last November found that Google Cloud Platform (GCP) cost per spec (25-26 8GB RAM and 2 processors). , while offering a low price, the % relative discount compared to its peers was very attractive.Even at the high end, the offer is not too bad.

Also, for the uninitiated, in the recently ended Q3, GCP was growing at a faster pace, with Google Cloud actually outperforming its larger peers.

Valuation angle suggests this opportunity is too good to pass up

YCharts estimates show EPS of $6.20 for FY23. This means that her P/E multiple one year ahead is just 14.9x. This multiple feels very low for a ubiquitous tech company that continues to have a strong footprint in the 21st century. Even if you dismiss this as simple fluff and just want to talk numbers, consider how much revenue growth you get with that multiple.

As I mentioned in the first section of this article, profit growth in FY24 is very impressive at 17%. An AP/E of 14.8x translates into a low PEG ratio of less than 1 (only 0.87x). This is a number typically associated with stable, defensive stocks with limited growth prospects. It’s also worth noting that Alphabet’s current P/E multiple is 38% lower than its five-year average multiple.

On the other hand, it also helps that we are a company with a long-term and consistent track record of generating free cash flow, which is so essential to fund our growth ambitions without getting bogged down in an overdose of external funding. Pursuing Alphabet stock at , you’ll be entering when FCF yields approach record highs of over 5.1%.

Overall, I don’t think there are many opportunities to own an elite technology brand such as Google at such a discount.

Decent risk rewards on charts backed by growing institutional interest

Midway through last year, it seemed so overbought compared to its Nasdaq peers that it was questionable whether anyone would jump at the chance to own GOOG shares. That’s no longer the case as ratios have averaged back and are trading at the midpoint of the lifetime range.

In addition, we may see some buying action given Alphabet’s weekly chart performance. Note that the stock has followed a downward channel since peaking in November 2021. It’s hard to say for sure, but there’s a reasonable chance that it will bottom out at current levels. Because this also coincides with the old congestion zone seen in late 2020 and his early 2021. After bottoming out in late October 2022, there was another attempt to depreciate the stock, but it failed because there were a lot of candles with wicks (bargains reflect the influence of his hunters). Even if you don’t want to hold the stock for too long, the risks and rewards beyond the descending channel boundary aren’t too shabby at this price point.

Finally, it should also be noted that the wealthy institution brethren are also beginning to view Alphabet constructively. GOOGL saw an increase in the number of net shares owned by these institutions in November, and he saw an increase in interest in GOOG last month.

at the end

Given the headwinds associated with its core advertising business, Alphabet’s recovery doesn’t look smooth sailing. However, as mentioned in this article, there are quite a few other encouraging stories that make this an interesting bet. Buy the alphabet.

