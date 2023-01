Insurance AI and Innovative Tech USA 2023 is back

LONDON, UK–(Newsfile Corp. – January 13, 2023) – Reuters Events presents the full agenda and first speakers for the upcoming Insurance AI and Innovative Tech USA 2023 conference (April 12-13, Chicago) We are pleased to officially announce the

The possibility of treating customers as individuals was previously unthinkable. Finally, operators can harness the power of analytics, agile technology, and leading-edge data architectures to execute ambitious transformation plans.

Accomplish it all at Reuters Events: Insurance AI and Innovative Tech USA 2023 and drive loyalty and growth like never before.

Speakers include representatives from C-Suite of North America’s most influential carriers, including Zurich, Nationwide, Allstate, Prudential Financial, Westfield, Producers National and AXA XL.

The industry-leading innovators already confirmed at this year’s conference are:

Ericson Chan, Group Chief Information and Digital Officer, Zurich

Amy Shore, Chief Customer Officer, Nationwide

Niki Kouri-Maglaras, Vice President of International Business and Chief Digital Officer, Prudential Financial, Inc.

Bill Martin, President and CEO, Plymouth Rock Home Assurance

Amir Farid, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Transformation Officer, Commercial Lines, Westfield Insurance

Len van Greuning, Chief Information Officer, John Hancock

Russell Page, Chief Technology Officer, Hagerty

Francisco Diazluca, Chief Information Officer, Producers National

Guy Goldstein, CEO, Next Insurance

Adarsh ​​Rakhmer, CoverTree, CEO

Rose Hall, Senior Vice President, Innovation Americas, AXA XL

Yogis Nijhon, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Head of Portfolio Development, Munich RE Ventures

Gina Reyes, Vice President of Claims, Openly

