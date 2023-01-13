Why Google Cloud CEO Names Edge Computing, Cybersecurity and AI Top Trends for 2023





In his Acceleration Economy Cloud Wars Top 10 CEO Outlook 2023 series, Bob Evans interviewed Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian. The company ranks him third in the Cloud Wars Top 10. In this CEO Outlook moment, Kurian lays out his three key trends that are already underway but will become more pervasive in the coming year, and details the impact these trends will have.

00:24 The boundaries of where the calculations are taking place move more and more outward. Kurian said he is seeing growth as customer interest in edge computing solutions increases. For example, Google Cloud customers are deploying edge computing solutions to reinvent retail stores and restaurants to manage, manage, and update remotely.

00:58 Google Cloud acquired Mandiant because software is becoming central to so many industries and cyber is becoming a bigger issue. Kurian shares an example of the Software Delivery Shield product released by Google Cloud. The purpose of this is to prevent tampering with the software he supply his chain that could cause problems for the customer. Without thorough cybersecurity measures, there will be serious consequences.

01:41 The third trend Kurian identified is artificial intelligence (AI) going mainstream. This technology has been integrated into a variety of business processes, including improved visibility, better reasoning, and better forecasting. He emphasizes that AI will become part of core business processes and organizations as it can help them better understand customer needs and automate processes to improve efficiency.

