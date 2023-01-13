Google Photos tries to make backups less confusing





A clearer language, but no functional changes

Google Photos is not the only photo management game. There are many alternatives, and many Android phones come with their own Gallery app. But perhaps the reason most people use Google’s products over their competitors, aside from perhaps the clever image search feature, is how easy it is to back up your photos and videos to the cloud and access them from any device. Now, Google is taking some steps to double down on its usability, tweaking terminology so you know exactly what’s going on with your backups.

ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY

You can find this new language in the app by opening the photo settings menu. At the top, what used to say “Backup and Sync” now says “Backup”. If you open this menu, there is one more change towards the bottom. The option previously labeled “Upload Size” now displays “Backup Quality” instead, and the associated submenu title has also been tweaked.

Google said they made these changes to clear up potential confusion. “Sync” indicated the app’s ability to view the photo library on other devices, but technically it wasn’t syncing the original files with the other devices, but only with the cloud, so It would be more accurate to remove this sentence.

Considering that you can only choose between “storage saver” and “original quality” instead of a specific file size, the change from “upload size” to “backup quality” is technically correct. Google Photos on the web didn’t have a ‘Backup & Sync’ option from the start, but now uses the new ‘Backup Quality’ phrase instead of ‘Upload Size’ when accessing settings in the online version .

If you haven’t used this feature yet, you should know that it’s very easy to backup and sync your photos and videos to Google Photos. Note that backups now count toward your Google Account storage limit, unless you’re uploading from your OG Google Pixel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-photos-renames-backups/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos