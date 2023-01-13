Airtag-inspired Google tracking device literally has the most unfortunate name ever





“Can’t find your G-spot? We have an app for that…” The joke is really written in this hilariously bold fan-made concept.

It’s true that Google is the undisputed king of search. It’s also true that both Apple and Samsung have beaten Google when it comes to finding real objects in the real world. Based in Italy, his Obi Fidler created his G Spot, which was designed not as a serious concept but as a way to really scratch a particular itch. This is Sundar Pichai’s keynote speech throughout. The G-Spot (I’m glad this isn’t YouTube, or I’ll probably be discontinued) is simply his GPS smart tracker designed in the vein of Apple’s own AirTag. It comes with the same portable, smaller design and can be tracked through Google’s own Find My Device and Google Maps services. However, unlike the AirTag, this particular product comes in a variety of colors to match your style…

Designer: Obi Fiddler

The idea of ​​creating a Google-made tracker started with Obi asking himself the most obvious question yet. Google has it all. Ecosystems, map networks, hardware chops, even his high-performance Tensor chips… So why hasn’t Google built a tracking device yet? Heck, it even has the market penetration it needs! (pun intended)

G-spot devices are almost entirely AirTag-like, and the UI carries over into the Android ecosystem fairly seamlessly. Strap the device to your keys or put it in your backpack and you can track it with your phone just like a Chipolo tracker. The tracker is small, has years of battery life, and is designed with Tensor chips inside for security. The only real problem is that they’re conceptual, but I wish Google would make their own tracking devices.

What’s as amazing as this concept is the brilliant humor behind it. Cleverly designed to look like Google’s April Fool’s Day prank, the G-Spot promo image is filled with puns like this one and the fact that the tracker case is called “protective.” The whole project is full of laughter. If you’ve read this far, I hope you enjoyed reading about the G-spot as much as I enjoyed writing about it. There were some jokes that real G-spot men could easily spot.

