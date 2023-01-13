Northwell Health targets maternal mortality with chatbot





The New York-based health system launched both Northwell Health Pregnancy Chats, an AI-enhanced chatbot that serves as a resource for vital information about pregnancy, and a care management tool that can alert health care providers to urgent health concerns. We are deploying features that work.

Northwell Health is launching a digital health platform aimed at addressing the country’s high maternal mortality rate.

A New York-based healthcare system has deployed Northwell Health Pregnancy Chats, an AI-enabled chatbot that serves as both an information resource and care management tool, alerting providers to health concerns that require immediate follow-up. increase.

Northwell Health Pregnancy Chats are highly comprehensive, highly personalized, and designed to complement patient-provider interactions.Michael Nimaroff, MD, Senior Vice President, Northwells OB/GYN service line the chairman of obstetrics and gynecology at North Shore University Hospital and the Long Island Jewish Medical Center said in a press release. Here’s how to ensure women never get support, whether in the clinic or at home.

Chatbots target a growing health problem in the United States that is gaining the attention of the healthcare system and the federal government. About 26 women per 100,000 die during childbirth. This is a much higher percentage than many other countries, and of particular concern among minorities are those with even higher percentages.

[See also: Chatbots in Healthcare: How hospitals are navigating the pros and cons].

The Biden-Harris administration has focused on this issue in its Maternal Health Blueprint, released in June 2022, but many healthcare organizations are rolling out digital health tools such as the mHealth app and remote patient monitoring programs. I use it to connect with my mom at home and monitor through them. their pregnancy. Many of these programs continue after birth to monitor the health of the baby and the well-being of the mother.

Too many pregnant and childbearing people in this country suffer harm or even die from completely preventable problems. will do anything Northwell Health Pregnancy Chats helps keep women and babies safe by combining high-tech her innovations with high-touch clinical care.

Developed in partnership with Portland-based digital health company Conversa Health, the chatbot was deployed in a pilot program and used by approximately 1,632 patients. The program helped identify several pressing health issues, such as severe pre-eclampsia and behavioral health concerns, and was received positively by his 96% of users.

The free digital health tool, which can be accessed via smartphones and other mobile devices, will eventually be available to women undergoing pregnancy care throughout Northwell Health’s coverage area, according to the health system.

Eric Wicklund is Innovation and Technology Editor for HealthLeaders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healthleadersmedia.com/technology/northwell-health-targets-maternal-mortality-chatbot The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos