Introducing the Coolest Retail Tech Play of the Week — Retail Tech Innovation Hub





RTIH Editor Scott Thompson takes a look at the future top of last week’s retail system launches and deployments, including in-store virtual try-on experiences, drone delivery milestones, and new ways to engage with customers.

walmart

Walmart says it will complete more than 6,000 drone deliveries in just 30 minutes per pop by 2022.

The top five drone-delivered items are Value Cookies and Cream Ice Cream 16 oz, 2 lb Lemon Bag, Fresh Guaranteed Hot Rotisserie Chicken, and Red Bull 8.4 oz. Paper towels with a choice of ounces and bounty sizes.

Today, 85% of Walmart Neighborhood Market’s merchandise meets the 10-pound weight and volume requirement for drone delivery.

Retailers are currently working with vendors to operate 36 drone delivery hubs in seven US states.

This marks the completion of the Drone Hub expansion plan announced last year.

Vik Gopalakrishnan, Vice President of Innovation & Automation, Walmart US, said:

We are encouraged by the positive response from our customers and look forward to making even more progress in 2023.

Halfords

Halfords, a UK-based provider of automotive and cycling services and products, has appointed Wunderman Thompson Commerce as its strategic commerce partner.

In a press release, Wunderman Thompson Commerce says it will help Halfords reduce costs, increase sales and harness the power of the Salesforce Commerce Cloud platform. This is because they are trying to adapt to this modern approach while accelerating digital growth along with e-commerce. Expert.

Ten teams and around 100 professionals will be based both on the coast and in the UK to ensure collaboration.

Comprised of management, delivery and support, we will deliver multiple projects over the next three years to improve our customers’ online experience.

Special focus on enhancing Halfords Motoring Club’s 1.2 million member loyalty scheme, core retailer offerings, projects and programs to provide customers with a better connected journey and maximize retention and revenue We aim to

Halfords already benefits from the introduction of new monitoring tools to track performance and online delivery, as well as a new payment system offered by ACI Worldwide to offer customers the latest in-store, online and mobile purchasing options stated that it has received

Amazon

Amazon reports that Buy with Prime, offered directly to consumers by the online store-owning e-commerce giant, increases shopper conversions by an average of 25%.

Launched in April on an invitation-only basis, the service allows merchants to extend the benefits of Prime to their online stores.

Amazon also announced that Buy with Prime will be broadly available to US-based merchants by January 31st.

The company has also launched reviews from Amazon, allowing merchants to display ratings and reviews from Amazon’s customers on their online stores at no additional charge.

