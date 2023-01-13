Awarding Nearly $900,000 in Grants to Tech Startups to Continue Growth in Kentucky





SBIR-STTR program helps support high-paying jobs and technology development in the Commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Kentucky (January 12, 2023) – On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that eight innovative Kentucky companies are working together to support high-paying jobs and further grow the state’s technology industry. announced that it would receive about $900,000 in state matching grants.

The $889,427 grant is part of the federal nationally recognized Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Matching Fund Program. Part of the funding is equivalent to $3.15 million that companies collectively receive in federal grants.

“Continued investment in the resources, people and companies that are growing Kentucky’s high-tech industry will always be a priority,” said Beshear. “Our SBIR-STTR Matching Fund Program provides companies across the Commonwealth with an incredible opportunity to grow and provide quality jobs in some of the highest paying sectors in our country. And Kentucky’s future will be better, and I am very much looking forward to their future success in the Commonwealth.”

Monique Quarterman, Executive Director of KY Innovation’s Office of Entrepreneurship and SME Innovation, is encouraged by the SBIR-STTR program and what it can bring to businesses within the Commonwealth.

“The Kentucky SBIR/STTR Matching Fund Program is one of KY Innovation’s longest-running and most popular programs,” said Quarterman. “We are proud to support the Commonwealth’s most innovative ventures to pursue new solutions, attract and secure federal investment, and grow here in Kentucky.”

The eight Kentucky-based companies awarded with matching funds are using technology to advance multiple areas, from agriculture and pest solutions to Alzheimer’s treatments.

Recipient companies are:

1109 Bravo LLC (Crestwood):

1109 Bravo created NeuroPak, a wearable neuromuscular training system. This system intuitively cues your body for correct posture and stability. Using a human-centered design approach, the NeuroPak increases neuromuscular activation, amplifies motor learning, maximizes mechanical performance across all movement patterns, and improves resilience, preparedness, and operational performance. increase.

Adelphi Technology LLC (Bowling Green):

Adelphi is creating an integrated monitoring station that meets the current technical monitoring needs of farmers while integrating the ethylene monitors the company developed for NASA space missions. Proper monitoring of environmental conditions in the data-driven agro-industry is one of the most important things farmers can do for the safety of their fields and their workers. Sensor information allows farmers to plan times for sowing, guarding, harvesting, and other outdoor activities to avoid adverse weather effects and yield loss.

CircCure Corp. (Lexington):

CircCure is making antisera against proteins that are indicative of early onset Alzheimer’s disease. Antisera are tested as biomarkers to detect early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, to track disease progression and potential therapeutic interventions for commercialization as diagnostic and research tools.

Covert Defenses LLC (West Lafayette, Indiana):

Covert Defenses moves to Lexington, Kentucky to further develop its Covert Cognizance (C2) technology. This technology focuses on the resilient and unhindered operation of energy systems in the face of cyber threats. C2 ensures that cyberthreats compromising business networks have no physical impact on processes, and is well-suited for critical infrastructure that continues to provide life-critical services to millions of Americans. .

Lepidext Inc. (Lexington):

Lepidext develops innovative biopesticides to reduce the harmful pest Helicoverpa zea (H. zea), also known as the corn earworm. The company is gearing up for the product launch of his InsterusHzTM on a commercial scale.

Thermisorn LLC (Lexington):

Thermisoln is developing new post-combustion carbon dioxide capture technologies utilizing new alkanolamine absorbents. This could significantly improve the energy efficiency of carbon capture from coal-fired power plants. This technology can also upcycle gypsum waste into a value-added limestone sorbent for flue gas desulfurization applications.

vCardio Inc. (Louisville):

vCardio is creating a non-invasive, real-time assessment of coronary artery stenosis for use in the cath lab. This software application runs a computational model on her 3D images of the coronary arteries to measure the amount of occlusion and provides binary her guidance to the interventional cardiologist regarding the need for a stent in the coronary artery. This application improves patient outcomes, saves money, and fits seamlessly into cath lab workflows.

Wicked Sheets LLC (Louisville):

Wicked Sheets specializes in bedding and sleep products. The company’s latest product, the Wicked Smart Pad, is a washable sensor pad that wirelessly transmits data to caregivers. In partnership with the University of Louisville, Wicked Smart Pad will test the application’s use in Alzheimer’s and related dementia populations.

Kentucky’s SBIR/STTR program, overseen by KY Innovation within the Kentucky Cabinet of Economic Development, matches all or part of federal SBIR/STTR awards received by Kentucky-based companies or companies committed to relocating. provides significant undiluted capital to promising early-stage technology companies. to the state.

Mark Fauci, founder of Gen9 Inc., which received SBIR/STTR funding in the spring of 2022, pointed out the benefits Kentucky offers to startups and technology companies looking to grow.

“The Commonwealth supports innovators with more than words and gestures,” Fauci said. “Provides real financial and other support that is critical for small start-up technology companies.”

To date, Kentucky’s SBIR/STTR winning companies have received $4.60 in federal or private capital for every dollar of state funding through the state’s matching program. These companies also create over 725 high-paying jobs, 70% of which earn more than $50,000 a year. Match’s recipients have acquired 220 of his patents, generating over $44 million in sales and licensing revenue. Kentucky has awarded 310 match awards to 146 unique businesses since the program’s inception, leveraging her $151 million in federal funding to enter the state.

For more information on Kentucky’s SBIR/STTR Matching Fund Program and winners, please visit kyinnovation.com/sbir.

SBIR/STTR winners build on recent economic momentum in the Commonwealth as the state bounces back stronger from the impact of the pandemic.

In 2021, the Commonwealth has broken all records for economic development. The private sector new location and expansion announcements include a commitment to bring total planned investment to a record $11.2 billion and create more than 18,000 full-time jobs over the next few years. was His average incentivized hourly wage for his 2021 statewide projects in Kentucky was $24 before benefits.

That momentum continued through 2022, with 248 new location and expansion announcements, a total of 16,000 full-time jobs, and nearly $10.5 billion in new investment.

Wages are rising across the Commonwealth in line with strong job creation. In 2022, the average incentive-incentive hourly wage will be $26.78, the second highest since 2010.

Governor Beshear has now secured two years of economic growth, the best in state history. The governor announced over 42,600 full-time jobs and over 800 private sector new location and expansion projects. This totals $24 billion in investments announced during his administration.

