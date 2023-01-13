Glassdoor Named Best Places to Work by Google, Bain & Company Since 2009





For the past 15 years, Glassdoor has recognized the best places to work in the United States and four other countries with its annual Employee Choice Awards. And since the awards began in 2009, only two of them, Bain & Company and Google, have been selected each year.

This year, Bain & Company ranked third on the Best Places to Work list, behind Gainsight and Box. Management consulting firms ranked third in 2022. #1 in 2021. Google ranked him 8th on this year’s list, after 7th in 2022 and 6th in 2021.

According to Glassdoor’s lead economist Daniel Zhao, the list is “very competitive” and being among the best of the best for 15 years is a huge accomplishment.

About both companies, employees said:

Bain & Company

Tech companies with the biggest representation on Glassdoor’s list are usually more desirable because of their perks and culture.

“Many of these large consulting firms focus less on work-life balance and more on providing great career and skill development opportunities for their employees,” said Zhao of CNBC Make It. is talking to “A lot of people come into these consulting firms as a stepping stone in their careers, and that’s something companies like Bain really help promote and prioritize. That’s a really big highlight. I think.”

The company has very high ratings on Glassdoor.Based on over 6,000 reviews, 91% of employees would recommend the company to a friend. Likewise, 96% of employees endorse his CEO Manny Maceda. The platform’s top review highlights show that Bain & Company boasts “a great team, benefits, people, colleagues, and culture.”

A Boston, Mass., company manager said on the platform:

Employees of various attributes also rate the company highly. White and Asian workers rated Bain & Company 4.7 stars out of 5, while Black employees gave him 4.4 stars. Hispanic and Latino employees rated the company 3.3 stars.

Meanwhile, Bain & Company’s employee reviews also point to a lack of work-life balance. More than 580 employees said the downside of working for a consulting firm was ‘long hours’.

Google

Google is one of the most famous technology giants in the world. Zhao says it’s no surprise that his unique company culture and high employee payday cemented his place on Glassdoor’s list.

“[It’s] A very innovative company. It’s also a place where there are a lot of career advancement opportunities and you’re surrounded by really talented colleagues,” he said. While other tech companies struggle to stay on the list, Google employees continue to take pride in their work. jobs.

“Google reviews support our employees’ pride in competitive compensation and benefits, a clear path to growth throughout the company, and Google’s brand reputation and prestige among Silicon Valley tech giants. It shows that they feel they are being cared for.The employees are very proud to work for the company and that’s a big part.We’ve been ranked among the Best Places to Work.”

More than 2,600 Glassdoor reviews highlight “the people are great” and 1,884 reviews say the company “has great benefits.” Based on nearly 40,000 reviews, 90% of his employees say they would recommend Google to a friend, and 93% endorse his CEO Sundar his Pichai.

Black, Asian, Hispanic, and Middle Eastern employees all rated the company 4-stars or higher in Glassdoor reviews, and the company also boasts of a highly satisfied workforce of diverse backgrounds. A Native American rated Google 4 stars and a Native Hawaiian rated him 3.6.

Like Bain & Company, some Google employees say they work too much and struggle with work-life balance. In more than 450 of his Glassdoor reviews, employees said they “worked long hours.” Management also appears to have room for improvement for some employees, with over 400 reviews describing it as “bad management.”

