Google Cloud announces new AI tools for retailers





NEW YORK, JANUARY 13, 2023 – Ahead of NRF 2023, the retail industry’s biggest event, Google Cloud today announced that retailers are transforming the in-store shelf checking process for a more fluid and natural online shopping experience. Announcing four new state-of-the-art AI technologies to help you deliver and power your e-commerce sites. client.

Built on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Vision, the new shelf-checking AI solution leverages Google’s database of facts about people, places, and things to help retailers recognize billions of products and help them understand how in-store shelves are located. Allows you to make sure it’s the right size and the right placement. in stock. Additionally, with updates to Discovery AIsolutions, Google Cloud introduced new personalization AI capabilities and new AI-powered browsing capabilities to help retailers upgrade their digital storefronts to more dynamic and intuitive shopping experiences. . Finally, Google Cloud’s RecommendationsAIsolution releases new machine learning capabilities that enable retailers to dynamically optimize product order and recommendation panels on e-commerce pages to provide personalized recommendations for repeat purchases. Did.

Carrie Tharp, VP of Retail and Consumer at Google Cloud, said: “Despite the uncertainty, the retail industry has great opportunities.Tomorrow’s leaders are using the latest technology tools, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to solve today’s most pressing in-store and online challenges. will be the people who deal with

New shelf-checking AI helps retailers improve product inventory

Low or no inventory on store shelves is a thorny problem for retailers. According to NielsenIQ analysis of inventory status, the U.S. retailer could lose $82 billion if inventory is emptied in 2021 alone. Retailers have experimented with different shelf-checking techniques for years, but their effectiveness has been measured in detecting and differentiating products, from different flavors of jams and jellies to dozens of different toothbrushes. were often limited by the resources required to create reliable AI models for

Google Cloud’s new AI-powered shelf checking solution is now available in preview worldwide. It helps retailers improve product availability, have a better idea of ​​what the shelves actually look like, and understand where replenishment is needed. Built on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Vision and powered by his two machine learning models, a Product Recognition Engine and a Tag Recognition Engine, Shelf Check AI enables retailers to solve their toughest problems. A method for large-scale identification of all kinds of products based solely on visual and textual characteristics. Then turn that data into actionable insights.

Retailers don’t have to spend time, effort, or investment in data collection or training their own AI models. Google Cloud’s shelf-checking AI can leverage Google’s database of billions of unique entities to identify products from different types of images taken from different angles and perspectives. This is a particularly difficult task. Retailers have a high degree of flexibility in the types of images they can provide to the shelf-checking AI. For example, retailers can use images from ceiling-mounted cameras, employee cell phones, or robots that move through the store where they are obliged to check the shelves.

The technology, currently in preview, is expected to be generally available to retailers around the world in the coming months. Importantly, the retailer’s images and data are proprietary and AI can only be used to identify products and price tags.

AI transforms the digital window shopping experience

People don’t always know what they want. So they go window shopping, browse websites and look for inspiration.

To help retailers make the online browsing and product search experience more modern, fast, intuitive and rich for shoppers, Google Cloud today announced a new AI-powered discovery AI solution for retailers. Introduced a browsing function. The feature uses machine learning to select the best order of products on the retailer’s e-commerce site when a shopper selects a category such as ‘women’s jackets’ or ‘kitchen supplies’.

Over time, the AI ​​will use historical data to learn the ideal order of products on each page of your e-commerce site, identifying which products are in what order for accuracy, relevance, and sellability. Optimize what is displayed. This feature can be used on a wide variety of e-commerce site pages, from browse pages, brand pages, landing pages to navigation pages and collection pages.

Historically, e-commerce sites have sorted product results based on category bestseller lists or human-created rules, such as manually deciding which clothing to highlight based on seasonality. This browsing technology takes a completely new approach that requires no self-curation, learning from experience, and manual intervention. In addition to significantly increasing revenue per visit, retailers save the time and expense of manually curating multiple ecommerce pages. The new tool is now generally available to retailers worldwide supporting 72 languages.

Machine learning for more personalized search and browsing results

A study commissioned by Google Cloud found that 75% of shoppers prefer brands that personalize their interactions and outreach, and 86% want brands that understand their interests and preferences.

To help retailers create a more fluid and intuitive online shopping experience, Google Cloud today launched a new AI-driven platform that customizes the results customers get when they search and browse retailers’ websites. Introduced personalization features for This technology significantly enhances Google Cloud’s new browsing services and existing retail search solutions.

The AI ​​that powers new personalization features is a product pattern recognition engine that uses customer behavior on e-commerce sites, such as clicks, carts, purchases, and other information, to determine shopper preferences and preferences. AI then moves products matching those preferences to the top of searches, browses rankings, and displays personalized results. A shopper’s personalized search and browsing results are based solely on their interactions on that particular retailer’s ecommerce site and are not linked to their Google Account activity. Shoppers are identified through an account created on the retailer’s site or by a first-party cookie on the website.

As with all Google Cloud solutions, customers own and control their data. Information about customer preferences remains with the retailer. This technology is now generally available to retailers around the world.

AI increases retailer revenue with better recommendations

Product recommendation systems have become a critical component of any retailer’s e-commerce strategy, and for good reason. Online retail sales are expected to exceed $8 trillion by 2026. But retailers have long struggled to decide which panels to display on their websites, how to position them effectively, and how to coordinate relevant and personalized content. Google Cloud’s Recommendations AI solution uses machine learning to help retailers provide product recommendations to shoppers.

New upgrades to Recommendations AI announced today will make retailers’ ecommerce properties even more personalized, dynamic, and helpful to individual customers. For example, new page-level optimization capabilities now allow e-commerce sites to dynamically determine which product recommendation panel to display specifically to shoppers. Page-level optimization also minimizes the need for resource-intensive user experience testing, increasing user engagement and conversion rates.

Additionally, our recently added Revenue Optimization feature uses machine learning to deliver better product recommendations, allowing you to earn more revenue per user session on any e-commerce site. A machine learning model built in collaboration with DeepMind combines e-commerce site product categories, item prices, and customer clicks and conversions to determine the relationship between long-term shopper satisfaction and increased retailer revenue. find the right balance between Finally, the new repeat purchase model leverages a customer’s shopping history to provide personalized recommendations for potential repeat purchases.

In retailer-controlled experiments using this technology, Recommendations AI has shown double-digit increases in conversion and click-through rates compared to baseline recommendation systems used by Google Cloud customers. New page-level optimization, revenue optimization, and repurchase models are now available to retailers globally.

Technology Availability at NRF and Google Cloud

Google Cloud’s shelf-checking AI tool is currently in preview worldwide. All new e-commerce technologies, including personalization AI capabilities, browsing capabilities, and Recommendations AI updates (page-level optimization machine learning models, revenue optimization models, repurchase models) are now available to retailers globally. became. NRF event attendees can learn more about the latest AI-driven innovations for retailers at Google’s event booth #5607.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates the ability of every organization to digitally transform their business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage all of Google’s cutting-edge technology on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in over 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as a trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most important business problems.

Source: Google Cloud

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.datanami.com/this-just-in/google-cloud-unveils-new-ai-tools-for-retailers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos