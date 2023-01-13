How to create automated KPI dashboards in Google Sheets





Data is only useful if you understand it.

In this tutorial, you’ll discover how to turn data into charts in Google Sheets KPI dashboards and why you should consider DashThis as an alternative to client reporting.

What is a KPI Dashboard in Google Sheets?

Google Sheets KPI Dashboards are data visualization-centric spreadsheets that display key company, department, or individual metrics in graphs and charts.

Its main purpose is to communicate information as quickly as possible so that upper management can speed up decision making and strategize their next move.

Monitor key performance indicators with automated marketing reporting tools.

How to create a KPI dashboard in Google Sheets

Don’t be fooled by complicated charts and numbers. In fact, it’s very easy to create his KPI dashboard in Google Sheets. Let’s see.

(i) creation of data sets based on KPIs;

Bring your data source into Google Sheets.

For example, if an e-commerce marketing manager wants to retarget new customers to complete checkout, create a sales dashboard with metrics for impressions, clicks, click-through rate, conversions, total spend, and cost I need to upload a CSV file. per acquisition.

Double and triple check the format before proceeding to the next step.

(ii) Chart creation

highlight the entire dataset,[挿入]>[グラフ]Click.

Google Sheets auto-generates a simple chart like this:

Drag and drop the chart to the desired position.

(iii) visualization decisions;

in the graph editor[設定]>[グラフの種類]Click.

You can create various graphics in Google Sheets as shown below. Pie charts, bar charts, pivot tables, scatter charts, and more.

Right-click the graph to customize areas, styles, axis titles, grid lines, and more.

Better yet: Create a Google Sheets KPI Dashboard with DashThis

Google Sheets may be a popular tool among professionals, but that doesn’t mean it’s without its limitations.

One big drawback? A stubborn part of the Google ecosystem.

Unless you run a small Google-only company, using Google Sheets in combination with other third-party tools is nearly impossible, at least not efficiently.

Imagine growing your agency from 10 to 100 people. You may need to automate repetitive manual tasks, such as updating your team’s progress.

Using nothing but Google Sheets to monitor who needs to do what when across dozens of clients is a chaotic recipe for disaster.

You need a robust project management platform that allows team members to collaborate in a central workspace. Bonus if it boasts an addon for an extra layer of functionality.

The same applies to customer reports. Taking screenshots of all marketing performance for all clients and manually updating each spreadsheet would be very time consuming.

Better: Import data from Google Sheets into DashThis. With just a few clicks, you can automatically pull all the raw data from multiple marketing channels at once into one powerful Google Sheets dashboard in minutes.

Here’s how it works:

Sign up for a 15-day free trial in the left sidebar[統合]Click next to Google Sheets (Note: DashThis does not currently support Excel, so make sure your spreadsheet is on Google Sheets)[追加]Select the Spreadsheet Select the data source you want Connect in the top menu[新しいダッシュボード]Click

After entering the relevant details for the KPI dashboard, click[カスタム ウィジェット]>[複数列リスト]Click.

Enter the indicators accordingly.

DashThis automatically inserts the selected metric into your dashboard.

You can then customize the graphs and charts according to your needs. Hover over a metric and click[ウィジェットの編集]>[データ表示]Click. Edit styles, layouts, and visibility.

Once you have finished designing your dashboard,[保存](hint: see our support documentation for a complete step-by-step guide).

Finally, share the report with stakeholders.[共有オプション]>[メールで共有]Choose. Select the duration, email recipients, frequency, and additional notes for your dashboard.

You can also share your reports via URL link and add an interactive touch. This allows clients to analyze their marketing performance in real-time for the selected time period.

You can go even further by customizing the report with your client’s brand with the white label option.

Digital marketing report template

Google Analytics is a powerful tool that handles large amounts of data.

Here’s what your digital marketing automated reports look like after importing data from Google Analytics and Google Ads into DashThis.

Notice how the analytics dashboard groups related metrics to form a cohesive and clean look. Place conversion rate close to session count and revenue to provide more context.

Get this free digital marketing dashboard with your own data!

Dashboards like this take minutes to perform data analysis. No more spending hours drawing conclusions and insights from multiple spreadsheet tabs.

DashThis presents all important metrics in one interface.

Automate your reports with DashThis

Google Sheets may be the most popular tool, but it’s not perfect for automation, data analysis, and advanced customization.

I need a better solution to save time on reporting.

DashThis is an automated reporting tool that collects raw data and transforms them into digestible charts in one beautiful report. Connect to your favorite marketing tools, share results, and customize reports with white label options.

Start your 15-day free trial today and automate your entire report.

