Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Touts AWS Innovations

A week after Amazon announced 18,000 layoffs, CEO Andy Jassy took to LinkedIn on Friday to tout how AWS innovations are helping Amazon and its customers.

Jassy served as CEO of AWS for many years before succeeding former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in 2021.

Jassy is on LinkedIn using Amazon Monitron, AWS’s machine learning-based monitoring service, and the AWS Cloud, which helps Amazon’s massive fulfillment centers sort packages and deliver them on time to millions of customers. advertised.

Jassy said she recently visited one of Amazon’s sort centers where customer packages go before they are shipped. At the center, Amazon Monnitron and her AWS help track countless packages as they travel miles on conveyor belts. Amazon Monitoron detects potential problems with Amazon’s fulfillment and machinery before costly errors occur.

Jassy, ​​CEO of AWS from 2003 to 2021.

“Amazon Monitron alerted our team that one of our induction belts (essential for sorting and moving packages) could soon fail. We were able to safely plan the time to run, save hours of downtime, and ensure on-time deliveries to our customers,” said Amazon’s CEO.

After successful internal use, AWS built Amazon Monitoron as a turnkey service for other companies. End-to-end systems use machine learning to detect abnormal conditions in industrial equipment and enable predictive maintenance.

According to Jassy, ​​Amazon Monitoron has reduced unplanned downtime at Amazon’s sites by 70% and has been well received by industrial customers.

AWS Amazon Top Priority

Last week, Amazon announced it would lay off 18,000 of its more than 1.5 million employees.

In a letter to employees, Jassy said the majority of the layoffs will occur at Amazon stores and PXT (People, Experience and Technology) organizations in the coming weeks.

Sources told CRN that AWS employees won’t be significantly affected by job cuts at Amazon.

AWS is the market leader in cloud computing, with an annual execution rate of over $80 billion today.

During Amazon’s recent quarterly earnings call, Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said AWS is Amazon’s top priority and the company continues to invest heavily in it.

“We continue to increase our investment in AWS, increasing our headcount in product builders and sales and professional services to help our customers save money, invest in their businesses faster, and move to the cloud,” Olsavsky said in November. I am.”

