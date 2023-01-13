Qualcomm and Iridium Announce New Satellite Service for Android Phones





Stay up to date on emerging technologies

Last year saw many new projects in the satellite-to-phone market, but none quite as flashy as the $450 million link between Apple and Globalstar.

Several Android phones are now set up to join the satellite party.

Last week, Qualcomm announced a partnership with satellite carrier Iridium Communications to bring satellite-based messaging services to select smartphones running the Android operating system.

The move comes from companies looking to enter the suddenly heated satellite direct-device industry, which space industry research firm Northern Sky Research recently described as the biggest opportunity in Satcom’s history. is the latest in a series of recent announcements from Direct subscribers to satellite devices could grow from essentially zero in 2022 to nearly 400 million monthly subscribers by 2030.

Qualcomm’s new service, called Snapdragon Satellite, will be available in select markets in late 2023 for devices powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, enabling two-way communication between devices. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be in smartphones from at least 17 manufacturers.

Unlike Apples satellite service announced last September, Iridiums Snapdragon Satellite allows for more than texting emergency services. Users can send text messages to anyone, including friends and emergency services.

Snapdragon Satellite will initially target smartphones, but the companies said they are looking to expand coverage to other devices, including laptops, tablets, vehicles and IoT devices.

Iridium’s constellation of 66 satellites allows users to send texts and call emergency services from virtually anywhere in the world, but Apple’s services currently only cover the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Only available for iPhone 14 users in Germany and Ireland.

The big picture: As one expert told us in December, the partnership comes a year after the satellite connectivity market has been somewhat “validated,” with major companies announcing space-related plans left and right. bottom.

Beyond Apple, T-Mobile announced its own partnership with SpaceX last August, touting plans to offer near-perfect coverage in most US locations. AT&T also partners with AST SpaceMobile for satellite coverage in the US.

Until a year ago, there were only two companies chasing their dreams [of satellite direct-to-device]: About Lynk and AST SpaceMobile, Chris Quilty, founder of space research firm Quilty Analytics, told us in an email last month. Recently, however, many companies have entered the fray, including SpaceX and T-Mobile, Apple and Globalstar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.emergingtechbrew.com/stories/2023/01/12/some-android-phones-will-join-the-satellite-connectivity-party The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos