Google Cloud announces a range of new AI tools for retailers





Google Cloud introduces new and updated AI technology to help retailers transform in-store shelf-checking processes and power e-commerce sites to provide customers with a more fluid and natural online shopping experience. to

Ahead of the retail industry’s biggest event, NRF 2023, a new shelf-checking AI solution built on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Vision leverages Google’s database of facts about people, places and things to help retailers dozens of Enables billions of products to be recognized and verified with certainty. The shelves in the store are of good size and well stocked.

New shelf-checking AI helps retailers improve product availability

Low or no inventory on store shelves is a thorny problem for retailers. According to NielsenIQ analysis of inventory status, the U.S. retailer could lose $82 billion if inventory is emptied in 2021 alone. Retailers have experimented with various shelf-checking techniques for years, but their effectiveness has been limited by the resources required to create reliable AI models to detect and distinguish products. was often

Google Cloud’s new AI-powered shelf checking solution is now available in preview worldwide. It helps retailers improve product availability, have a better idea of ​​what the shelves actually look like, and understand where replenishment is needed. Built on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Vision and powered by his two machine learning models, a product recognition engine and a tag recognition engine, Shelf Check AI enables retailers to solve their toughest problems. Analyze the visual and textual characteristics of your products and transform that data into actionable insights.

Retailers don’t have to spend time, effort, or investment in data collection or training their own AI models. Leveraging Google’s database of billions of unique entities, Google Cloud’s shelf-checking AI can identify products from different types of images taken from different angles and perspectives. This is a particularly difficult task.

The technology, currently in preview, is expected to be generally available to retailers around the world in the coming months. Importantly, the retailer’s images and data are proprietary and AI can only be used to identify products and price tags.

AI transforms the digital window shopping experience

People don’t always know what they want. So they go window shopping, browse websites and look for inspiration.

To help retailers make their online browsing and product discovery experience more modern, fast, intuitive and enriched, Google Cloud introduces new AI-powered browsing capabilities to its Discovery AI solution for retailers . The feature uses machine learning to select the best order of products on the retailer’s e-commerce site when a shopper selects a category such as ‘women’s jackets’ or ‘kitchen supplies’.

Over time, the AI ​​will use historical data to learn the ideal order of products on each page of your e-commerce site, identifying which products are in what order for accuracy, relevance, and sellability. Optimize what is displayed. This feature can be used on a wide variety of e-commerce site pages, from browse pages, brand pages, landing pages to navigation pages and collection pages.

Historically, e-commerce sites have sorted product results based on category bestseller lists or human-created rules, such as manually deciding which clothing to highlight based on seasonality. This browsing technology takes a completely new approach that requires no self-curation, learning from experience, and manual intervention. In addition to significantly increasing revenue per visit, retailers save the time and expense of manually curating multiple ecommerce pages. The new tool is now generally available to retailers worldwide supporting 72 languages.

Machine learning for more personalized search and browsing results

A study commissioned by Google Cloud found that 75% of shoppers prefer brands that personalize their interactions and outreach, and 86% want brands that understand their interests and preferences.

To help retailers create a more fluid and intuitive online shopping experience, Google Cloud today launched a new AI-driven platform that customizes the results customers get when they search and browse retailers’ websites. Introduced personalization features for This technology significantly enhances Google Cloud’s new browsing services and existing Retail Search solutions.

The AI ​​that powers new personalization features is product pattern recognition that uses customer behavior on e-commerce sites, such as clicks, carts, purchases, and other information, to determine shopper preferences and preferences.

AI then moves products matching those preferences to the top of searches, browses rankings, and displays personalized results. A shopper’s personalized search and browsing results are based solely on his interactions with that particular retailer’s e-commerce site and are not linked to Google account activity. Shoppers are identified through an account created on the retailer’s site or by a first-party cookie on the website.

Carrie Tharp, VP of Retail and Consumer at Google Cloud, said: “Despite the uncertainty, the retail industry holds great opportunities.Tomorrow’s leaders are using the latest technology tools, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to solve today’s most pressing in-store and online challenges. I will be the one to deal with

