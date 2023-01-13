Looking forward to tech at the Consumer Electronics Show – Marin Independent Journal





Technology enthusiast Christopher Gomez last visited Las Vegas in 2012 to attend the Consumer Electronics Show, the world’s largest technology show.

I couldn’t find time to go after going in 2012, but after COVID I knew this would be the biggest ever, says an Ignacio resident. , know how technology has shaped and improved our lives. I also wanted to find the latest and greatest toys to invest in.

With more than 3,200 exhibitors and exhibits in about 10 hotels, and the Las Vegas Convention Center encompassing four gigantic city blocks, “huge” is an understatement, he jokes. . I didn’t get to see all the exhibits. “

Among the exhibits he actually visited, the MedWand, a handheld telemedicine device used by healthcare organizations looking to incorporate advanced virtual care services, piqued his interest.

The device can measure body temperature, blood oxygenation, heart rhythm and other vitals without the need to visit the doctor’s office, as well as functioning as a stethoscope and an ultra-high definition camera.

The second product is John Deere’s autonomous tractor. According to John Deere, this self-driving tractor is one of his missions to feed the world, especially now that the world and its farmers are facing a burgeoning population and shortages of available land and skilled workers. was designed with you in mind.

This tractor has 6 pairs of cameras that can detect obstacles and triangulate distances. Through the app, farmers can customize how their tractors plow, how they plant seeds, how they spray and fertilize their plants, and how their crops are harvested. It also tells you the difference between weeds and crops.

Finally, Gomez may find value in the Aiper Elite Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner (selling for $720) and take it home.

Not only is it cordless, he says it can scale walls and clean water lines. My current pool cleaner doesn’t clean the walls of the pool. It will stop when it gets caught on the step and the pressure hose gets tangled.

Not to mention he also has to replace the sweep hose every time it leaks. The Aiper Pool Sweep does not have a hose.

A sister product to the Elite Pros, the Aiper Seagull Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner has won the CES Innovation Award, which recognizes product excellence in design and engineering.

Photo by Gillian Lawson

The Kohler Stillness Bath is inspired by Japanese forest bathing.

The 2023 CES Innovation Awards winners in the Consumer Electronics category are:

The EcoFlow Blade is a revolutionary robotic lawnmower that utilizes in-app smart programs, GPS and LiDAR technology for leaf collection and precision edge cutting.

(New) Rise Garden is a Wi-Fi enabled, app-controlled indoor hydroponic garden that grows herbs and vegetables all year round. It is modular, self-watering and fertilizing, and can indicate when it is time to harvest.

Eve MotionBlinds for DIY are the first smart home connected motors for retrofitting existing blinds and shades that can be controlled with Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri and other apps. Available March from evehome.com for $200.

The Airy Chair (Deluxe Version) is an ergonomic and intelligent office chair that adapts to different sitting positions and aims to reduce occupational diseases.

Inspired by Japanese forest bathing, the Kohler Stillness Bath fills comfortably from the bottom while experiencing the tub’s full-spectrum lighting and aromatherapy-friendly mist on the surface. It will be available later this year and will cost around $17,568.

The Dacor 24″ Wall Oven includes air fry, air suede and full steam cooking modes, plus 4-part pure convection and Wi-Fi connectivity for voice and remote control.

Courtesy of Eve

Eve MotionBlinds for DIY retrofit existing blinds and shades to motorized blinds and shades that work with apps like Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

TTcare is a preventive medical health app for pets. When you take a picture of your dog or cat, the app analyzes the image for possible diseases and conditions related to eyes, skin and joints, and allows pet owners to participate in a virtual consultation with a veterinarian.

The Oral Care System is a digital tracker that attaches to any toothbrush and passively maps your brush pattern. Social networking built into the app helps parents monitor their child’s brushing patterns.

Motion Pillow 2023 is a memory foam pillow that suppresses snoring and a motion sensor drive unit. When it detects snoring, it injects air into the pillow by rotating the head or lifting the cervical spine. According to the company’s website, 93.7% of his clinical trial participants showed a reduction in snoring after using the pillow.

For more information on new products showcased at 2023 CES, visit CES.tech. For a list of 2023 Innovation Awards winners, please visit ces.tech/innovation-awards/honorees.

