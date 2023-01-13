Macs aren’t great for touchscreens





If you’re reading this article on your MacBook, reach out and lightly touch the screen. Tap a few tabs, pretend you’re selecting text, or zoom in on a photo.

how did you feel? Not good, right? The screen moved and was neither intuitive nor efficient. When I put my hands back on the keyboard, everything improved. There’s a reason laptop designs haven’t changed much in the last 20 years. Perfect for what it is.

And the MacBook is the pinnacle of perfection. Whether you’re using a MacBook Air or a 16-inch MacBook Pro, the design, form factor, and build quality are great, incredibly comfortable, and the Force Touch trackpad is excellent. Now that the butterfly nightmare is over, the keyboard is wonderfully comfortable, and even the 16-inch model is light enough to take anywhere.

There’s certainly room for improvement, with better webcams, Face ID, 5G support and, of course, longer battery life, but the latest rumors that Apple is working to add touchscreens to MacBooks got me hooked. It doesn’t excite. In fact, quite the opposite. I think it makes the MacBook worse.

see but don’t touch

If you look at the most successful touchscreen PCs, they have one thing in common. That means turning it into a tablet. Tapping a hinged display isn’t a good experience. That’s why Apple’s Magic Keyboard has a “floating cantilever design” and Microsoft’s Surface has a kickstand. Simply popping the MacBook Air’s touch-sensitive display isn’t enough.

I’m pretty sure Apple won’t be adding a kickstand to the MacBook. So he is left with two options to turn his existing MacBook into a touch screen device. Either build a hinge strong enough to withstand taps and pinches without moving, or create a MacBook screen that flips 180 degrees and folds like the Surface Laptop Studio. Both moves would likely change the face of the MacBook forever, adding hundreds of dollars to the price, essentially creating a whole new class of devices that are no better than current devices. To do.

Apple could do something similar with the Surface Laptop Studio with its touchscreen MacBook.

Foundry

But if it’s still under the MacBook umbrella, it’s probably running macOS. Over the past 40 years, Apple has improved its desktop operating systems to work with cursors. The basis of macOS is his GUI with a permanent pointing device, and our fingers simply aren’t small enough to occupy that position. Interface elements should be bigger, menus simpler, and multitasking better.

But most of all, you need to change the way you use your Mac. When you buy a new MacBook, it’s easy to get used to. Even if you’ve never used a laptop before, macOS makes it easy to learn how to get started quickly. Adding a hybrid interface to an existing interface complicates the whole thing or adds an unnecessary layer that does little to improve the experience. And the new interface will make this touchscreen MacBook look completely different.

So what is it?

I have little doubt that the rumors that Apple is working on a touchscreen Mac are correct. With the M1 chip, Apple has the opportunity to take the Mac in a bold new direction. That’s probably why the company now chose to start researching touchscreen laptops. But I also think Apple will soon realize that’s not the way the Mac should go.

Macs have shown they can exist in this post-PC world, so Apple is rumored to release a new 15-inch MacBook Air even though it already has 13-, 14-, and 16-inch laptops. It has been. its catalog. Mac and macOS Ventura have many issues, but none of them require a touch interface. Macs work, so there’s no reason to change to something that doesn’t.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not against the idea of ​​a hybrid iPad/MacBook device. Apple has a lot of overlap, like the Magic Keyboard, Stage Manager, and the ability to use iPhone and iPad apps on Macs with Apple silicon, but these are more useful than groundbreaking, and they’re worth it. I need something to hold it all together. Maybe an iPad with a desktop interface, or maybe a foldable screen running an entirely new OS. But Steve Jobs was right. The solution is not touchscreen Macs.

