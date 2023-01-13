5 Most Popular Innovation Stories in Houston This Week





Another week has passed and it's time to round up the top headlines of the past few days. Houston tech and startup news trending on InnovationMap included news from the Texas Medical Center, Houston startups launching apps, and more.

Rising TMC Development Names Houston Medical Institution as Anchor Tenant

The Dynamic One building at TMC Helix Park is expected to be delivered later this year.

TMC Helix Park, formerly known as TMC3, has announced its first anchor tenant.

Texas Medical Center and Beacon Capital Partners announced that Baylor College of Medicine will be the anchor tenant of the Dynamic One building at TMC Helix Park. The facility will be the first of four of his TMC Helix Park industrial buildings to be handed over. The Dynamic One building, which opened in December, is being developed by Beacon in partnership with Zo Life Science and is expected to open by the end of the year.

Beacon is thrilled that Dynamic One will be its first entry into the fast-growing Houston life sciences market, said Fred Seigel, Beacon's president and CEO, in a news release. This state-of-the-art environment is designed to enable and foster collaboration, greatly accelerating the transformative, life-saving discoveries that emerge when industry and academic research work in parallel.

Texas-based co-working brand opens sixth Houston location in bustling mixed-use hub

North Houston can work in the new Common Desk space.

Remote and mobile workers north of Houston now have new space to set up shop. Common Desk, a Texas-based coworking and hospitality brand, has opened the doors to his sixth Houston location at City Place, Spring’s versatile hub.

Common Desk City Place (1401 Lake Plaza Dr.) offers employees over 25,000 square feet of workspace on the first and second floors, according to a release. Members have access to 5 meeting rooms, 62 private offices, 5 office suites and a spacious shared co-working space.

Amenities include a convenient chat booth, wellness room, full kitchen and Fiction Coffee espresso bar. Members also have access to a furnished terrace on the second floor.

Houston organizations team up to provide mentorship and address workforce gaps

The Greater Houston Partnership has announced a new initiative focused on mentorship in the region.

A variety of corporate and university organizations have teamed up with the Greater Houston Partnership to create a new program that enables teaching to local college students.

GHP announced this week a new regional mentorship initiative, PartnerUp Houston. Ten companies, including Calpine, Boston Consulting Group and HP, have agreed to provide professional mentorship, and a handful of universities will offer mentorship opportunities to students. Local universities that have been signed include Houston Christian University, Rice University, Sam Houston State University, University of Houston, and St. He Thomas University.

Since 2017, the partnership has fostered collaboration between higher education leaders and the business community to strengthen the region's talent pipeline and ensure more opportunities for Houston citizens, said Calpine's president and CEO. Thad Hill, chairman of the partnership, which serves as We believe strong regional mentorship programs like PartnerUp will accelerate student career outcomes and help employers in the Houston area identify and develop top talent.

Houston businesswoman brings STEM-focused programming to town

Joy Jones will open Code With's Oak Forest location later this month.

A woman in Houston switched careers to focus on inspiring her children and developing STEM-focused skills.

After working in the corporate world for 10 years, Joy Jones is starting the new year with a new career focused on her passion to give students more access to STEM programming. In 2021, she will be based in Massachusetts, with 19 coding schools nationwide. I met Mr Agbaji.

After speaking with Ruth and hearing about her mission to reach one million children through Code Wiz, I found exactly what I was looking for, a mission that matched mine, Jones said in a news release.

Houston tech firm launches app to upgrade mobile ordering

A Houston startup is making mobile food ordering within medical facilities a breeze.

The Houston tech company has launched a mobile ordering app, the company announced last week.

Rivalry Tech, creator of sEATz, an in-seat food delivery platform for sports and entertainment venues, has launched myEATZ on the App Store and Google Play. The platform is designed for facilities with 24/7 food needs, with the initial focus of the app on the healthcare industry.

Healthcare employees work long shifts and need to optimize their break times. Using the myEATZ app, these employees can pre-order and skip the lines at nearby eateries. For Aaron Knape, co-founder and CEO of Rivalry Tech, bringing this tool to healthcare workers is a personal victory for him.

Married to a nurse and living next door to the world's largest medical center, I have seen the challenges facing healthcare workers over the past few years," he said in a news release. The myEATz platform can give healthcare workers real time by allowing them to skip the lines.

