Lenovo launches first 5G Android tablet in India: pricing and more details





US-based consumer electronics company Lenovo has expanded its product portfolio in India. The company has launched his first 5G Android tablet in the country. Dubbed the Lenovo Tab P11 5G, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G processor and comes with an 11-inch display.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G comes in two storage options, 128GB and 256GB, priced at 29,999 and 34,999 respectively. This tablet is available from Amazon and Lenovo official stores.

The device will compete with Xiaomi and Realmes’ mid-range 5G tablets, the Xiaomi Pad 5 and Realme Pad X. The Xiaomi Pad 5 is priced at 26,999 and the Realme Pad X is priced at 25,999.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G specifications

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G comes with an 11 inch 2K display with a resolution of 2000×1200. It features an IPS screen with Dolby Vision and a 60Hz refresh rate. The device comes with thick bezels on the sides.

This tablet is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G processor. It comes in two storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The Lenovo Tab P11 5G runs on the Android 11 operating system. It’s rumored to receive Android 12L, Google’s custom operating system for tablets and foldable devices.

The device comes with in-house accessories such as the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 stylus and keyboard. However, both accessories must be purchased separately.

On the back of the Lenovo Tab P11 5G is a 13MP camera sensor with autofocus. On the front is an 8MP camera with time-of-flight (ToF) capability. Using this, the Lenovo tab P11 5G measures the distance between the subject and the camera, enabling 3D imaging and gesture recognition.

The tablet comes with JBL powered speakers and supports Dolby Atmos. The Lenovo Tab P11 5G has a 7,700mAh battery. We provide a 20 watt charging adapter. The device is claimed to have up to 12 hours of playtime. Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, and USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 are connectivity features of the tablet.

