Web standards body W3C rejects Google’s ad targeting proposal





Google’s plan to replace third-party tracking cookies with new technology faces another problem. The W3C group has rejected Google’s topic API proposal for failing to adequately protect user privacy. Amy Guy of W3C’s Technical Architecture Group said:

One of Google’s big new bets to save targeted advertising on the web hits a big snag after a major web standards body rejects the proposal by disabling third-party tracking cookies in the Chrome browser.

As the online advertising industry races toward a 2024 deadline, Google has indicated its intention to phase out third-party cookies from Chrome, the world’s most popular web browser. Since 2020, Google has tested a number of cookieless proposals as part of our Privacy Sandbox Initiative. These proposals are designed to better protect user privacy while allowing targeted advertising to continue to function on the web.

One such suggestion is the Topic API, which allows advertisers to target website visitors based on broad topics such as “fitness” or “books” based on their browsing history on a particular site over a three-week period. You can target your ads to These browser-inferred topics do not identify users to advertisers or their ad tech vendors. Instead, these topics show up to five areas of interest to that user during that time period.

But Google may have to go back to square one now. On Thursday, a division of the World Wide Web Consortium, a web standards body known as the W3C, asked Google not to proceed with the Topics API in its current form.

Amy Guy of W3C’s Technical Architecture Group said in a Github post: TAG is responsible for building consensus on web architecture principles.

A Google spokesperson said it appreciates TAG’s input, but disagrees with the characterization of Topics as status quo.

A Google spokesperson said in a statement, “Google is working on the topic, which is a significant privacy improvement over third-party cookies and moving forward.” .

Guy and the W3C did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Guy said Topics doesn’t give users enough control over what topics are shared from their browsers, and third parties could stitch together Topic data with other data about users to create profiles.

Guy also raised concerns that Topics could be used to customize content in discriminatory ways. This may include the possibility of selecting advertisements to be shown to groups of users by inferring sensitive or protected characteristics such as a person’s race.

The W3C condemnation is the latest in a series of problems in Google’s efforts to deprecate third-party cookies. For example, the topic was intended to replace another failed proposal called FLoCs. The deadline to end third-party cookies has already been pushed back twice, and in 2021 Google will have the UK Competition and Markets Authority oversee its plans to roll out alternatives in response to investigations by antitrust watchdogs. I was forced to make a promise.

Third-party cookies are small files stored on your device that allow advertisers and ad tech companies to track you as you browse various sites on the web. For example, it allows hotels to target ads to users who have previously visited their website, helping advertisers measure whether their campaigns are working. Other browsers such as Firefox already block third-party cookies as a privacy feature.

Guy also mentioned in his Github post that the Topics proposal has no support from Mozilla and Webkit. Mozilla and Webkit are responsible for the Firefox and Safari browsers respectively.

Robin Berjon, director of standards and governance at research firm Protocol Labs and member of the W3C Board of Governors, says TAG’s latest developments suggest there is little chance of a future where topic APIs can be trusted. said.

“Other browser vendors didn’t want it, and the leading authorities in web architecture have rejected it,” said Berjon.

Despite condemnation from the W3C, Google may still choose to go its own way. Especially since it can take years for web standards to become obsolete and we are not bound by them. The company has its own commercial priorities and a commitment to CMA not to remove third-party cookies until new features provide suitable replacements. The topic is particularly important to Google because it’s relatively easy to implement and test, according to Alex Cone, co-founder of advertising privacy learning platform Coir.

“If they see that it brings value to advertisers, they will do it,” Cone said.

Testing of Google’s privacy sandbox proposal also took a long time to get started. The publisher has previously expressed concern that the topic will give ad tech an edge to his vendors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/web-standards-body-w3c-rejects-googles-ad-targeting-proposal-2023-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos