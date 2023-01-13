How An Post Realizes Its Digital Transformation Strategy





The company’s chief digital and technology officer discusses the challenges of leveraging data and the importance of a holistic approach to fraud prevention.

An Post has been integrating technology into its services for several years, from IoT trackers across its supply chain to its latest digital stamp last year.

Des Morley, who joined the company four years ago, continues to lead the company’s technology strategy as Chief Digital and Technology Officer.

Morley has extensive expertise in driving large-scale digital and data transformation strategies, accelerating adoption of digital change programs internally and for customers.

Prior to his current role, he held digital and commercial roles at Eir, O2 Telefonica and American Express.

He told SiliconRepublic.com that his role will be a strategic function identifying opportunities where digital, data and technological innovation can help deliver An Post’s business strategy and transformation agenda.

“We are not only transforming the way we do business, we are changing the perception of An Post through new or enhanced services and customer experiences, furthering An Post’s ambition to deliver best-in-class digital customer connectivity and engagement. It’s happening.”

“The role of IT must be central to removing friction as we move further into a hybrid world” – DES MORLEY

What are the biggest challenges facing your current IT landscape?

Despite recent announcements from big tech companies, the battle for IT/digital talent is rampant. An Post is a great employer, offering exciting and diverse jobs, but retaining key IT staff in key skill roles remains a challenge.

We have great staff compensation, development and support programs in place and we know people want to work at An Post because of what we do. They are drawn to highly respected Irish brands that respect their employees, leave no one behind, and are committed to providing the highest quality, sustainable service to Irish citizens.

Cybersecurity continues to occupy the minds of most Chief Information Officers (CIOs), requiring them to build appropriate resilience and capabilities within their organizations.

At An Post, we view cyber threats as a broader business risk and continue to invest in this area. We have built a strong team of experts to protect your organization from common threats.

[Another challenge is] Harness the (sometimes overwhelming) opportunity of data and what analytics can provide. At An Post, we have an overwhelming amount of data across a wide variety of product lines and operations, and making the most of it is an important part of our future success and a great opportunity.

What do you think of digital transformation?

The role of the CIO has evolved significantly and leans heavily into the digital realm. True digital transformation is most effective when strategies are centrally aligned and can only be successfully implemented when the entire organization is ready to embrace and drive change. .

We centralize our digital and IT teams to support the business, but the business and technical teams form a “blended team,” with a digital transformation that has a significant impact on digital transformation agendas, customer experiences, and investment priorities. We take a democratic approach to prioritizing.

How can we approach sustainability from an IT perspective?

IT plays a major role in broader sustainability, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. Sustainable growth is at the heart of most organizational strategies. IT departments cannot define this alone, but intelligent connectivity systems can help identify and reduce energy consumption and costs associated with managing IT.

For example, digital tracking tools, data and analytics are essential for identifying focus areas, agreeing action plans and reporting progress. It also helps engage stakeholders such as customers, staff, suppliers and unions in both the details and the big picture.

What do you think are the big tech trends that are changing the world?

Application modernization and migration to the cloud at scale will continue to be a central focus and a large portion of IT investments.

The cloud’s opportunity in terms of fostering rapid innovation enhances our ability to quickly try new things. Cost control is an ongoing challenge, but this is very exciting.

Work and how it is done are evolving rapidly, and the role of IT must be central to supporting people in the field and removing friction as we move further into a hybrid world.

How can you address the security challenges facing your industry today?

The entire industry will benefit from stronger, more structured and centralized security knowledge sharing, insights and expertise.

It would also be beneficial to take a more holistic approach to fraud prevention that affects customers and employees.

Right now, it feels like most organizations are fighting their own battles, especially when it comes to educating their customers on issues like phishing/smishing. A more collaborative approach is more effective and efficient.

10 things you should know. It arrives straight to your weekday inbox. Sign up for Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of important science and technology news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siliconrepublic.com/enterprise/an-post-digital-transformation-des-morley The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos