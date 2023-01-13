9 amazing innovations that will improve campus security





In light of recent school shootings, assaults, and natural disasters, campuses are starting to take safety more seriously. Having stronger security doesn’t necessarily mean surrounding a building with high fences, metal detectors, and armed guards. There are technologies that promote a positive learning environment while improving campus security.

From intelligent lockers to personal safety apps, modern science means schools have many options for added security. While some students and faculty may raise privacy concerns, many are more than happy to be on camera or use smart ID cards if they were safer on campus. Here are some of the most promising innovations to improve school safety.

Indoor Positioning System (IPS)

IPS technology uses signals from Bluetooth devices to help locate people in buildings. If someone is having a heart attack, you can identify people and critical objects such as AEDs in real time without verbal communication.

What does TrendingChatbot GPT mean for the future of work?

This technology gives dispatchers detailed blueprints of the facility sending the distress call. Paramedics can see her 360-degree view of each room and easily find and break into doors and windows.

gunshot detection system

Much like a smoke alarm detects a possible fire, a gunfire detector alerts you if someone appears to have fired a weapon. The sensors are so accurate that they can identify the type of gun, the number of shots fired and the location of the shooter. Paramedics can determine the best course of action and quickly tell students and staff what to do.

smart id card

Another type of technology that improves campus security is smart ID. Most schools already use a student ID system, so creating a card with an embedded memory chip is not so easy. These smart cards give students access to buildings and can also be used as bus passes and debit cards.

Smart IDs are difficult to counterfeit due to their embedded memory chips. A person without a card can trigger an alarm if they enter a campus building they were not invited to.

intelligent locker

A secure package delivery and pickup system can reduce the incidence of theft. The intelligent locker assigns a unique her QR code to the person receiving the package. When the person picks up the delivery, the barcode automatically opens the locker door, containing only the recipient’s email. The recipient then digitally signs the package.

This self-service system operates day and night, allowing students to receive their packages safely without the risk of their packages being stolen. On campus, cameras can also be installed around lockers for added security.

IP camera

Another example of technology that improves campus security is the use of better cameras. Internet Protocol (IP) cameras have higher frame rates, resolutions and coverage than traditional cable television surveillance systems.

IP cameras record high-quality video so they can detect license plate numbers, facial features, clothing details, and more. It can easily detect motion and smoke. You can also tilt the camera to cover a wider area, sound an alarm, or even track people walking.

Broadcast notification system

The ability to call or text all students on campus at the same time is a staple of emergency response. His 65% of public security officials rank natural disasters as the top threat to campus security, followed by crime, terrorist attacks and fires. A notification system can keep students informed of when, where and what is happening in an emergency and how best to respond.

Massive text message notifications are effective, but only a few schools offer reliable Wi-Fi or cellular service across campus, and not all students have smartphones. . Also, many students turn off their mobile phones while working in the library or computer lab. One technology that improves campus security is the ability to send mass alerts to all desktop computers within a school’s network. This allows authorities to notify students of severe weather, active shooters, or yellow alerts, for example.

Strengthening cyber security measures

With schools more connected than ever before, hackers have more opportunities to exploit network vulnerabilities. Cybercrime can affect everything from payroll to school security systems. In 2022, cyberattacks on the education sector will increase by 44% compared to 2021, with more than 2,000 attacks occurring each week.

Institutions can employ qualified IT professionals, train staff and students in safe Internet practices, conduct regular system checks, and use Zero Trust architectures in their networks to achieve better results. Implement cybersecurity operations.

personal safety app

If a student witnesses suspicious behavior, calling security or going to the campus police may not always be feasible. But with smartphones, students can quickly connect to the security department via an app. It is often more comfortable reporting a crime anonymously or sending a message than identifying yourself.

Schools can subscribe to advanced security apps so students can shoot videos and record audio clips discreetly. Many apps also allow students to view their location at the touch of a button, so emergency responders can send help. We store this information on a secure server for law enforcement to review.

visitor management software

A log showing everyone entering and leaving school facilities is an important security feature. Visitor management software takes the traditional paper sign-in sheet a step further by documenting everyone on campus and allowing them to enter the building using a digital access code on their phone. When the visitor leaves, the system automatically signs out and removes the access code.

Combining visitor management software with remote, cloud-based technology, administrators can operate door locks, look into security cameras, view security information, and interact with students, faculty and staff with the click of a button. You can send mass notifications.

Protecting students at school

Technologies that improve campus security range from simple smartphone-based GPS surveillance to more advanced security measures such as IPS systems that map entire buildings. Using a combination of strategies can help institutions improve security and keep students safe. Despite growing concerns about school security, rapid scientific progress brings hope in these uncertain times.

Emily Newton is a tech journalist. As editor-in-chief of Revolutionized, she regularly covers science and technology articles. Subscribe to Innovation & Tech Today to read more about Emily.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innotechtoday.com/9-amazing-tech-innovations-advancing-campus-security/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos