“Corporate Ventures for Sustainable Startups” by Sofiyska Voda





The environmental impact of green technology is most effective when implemented at scale. Pilot projects and partnerships with corporate innovators can be essential for sustainability startups to test their solutions and reach the widest possible customer base.

ESG, on the other hand, has become a focus of interest for many VCs and angel investors. So can corporate innovation and venture capital go hand in hand in efforts to accelerate sustainable innovation across southeastern Europe?

To demonstrate the value of incubating cleantech, greentech and sustainability-related technologies in a corporate context, Veolia-run Sofiyska voda and The Recursive will host a hybrid event, Corporate Venturing in SEE for Sustainable Development, on 26 January. Startups” will be held. 2023.

Operated by Veolia, Sofiyska voda showcases best practices for regional collaboration between corporate innovators and venture capital investment firms, alongside corporate innovation leaders, VC investors and cleantech founders. The event also aims to demonstrate how companies can help grow local sustainability startups. These startups can connect with relevant stakeholders in venture capital in Southeast Asia and beyond.

Hosted in person and online, the Corporate Ventures at SEE for Sustainable Startups event features panel discussions, startup pitches, keynotes, and networking time.

“Supporting and scaling green startups must be a collaborative effort between a corporate living lab environment, a VC’s long-term investment vision and the appropriate legal framework,” said Sofiyska, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Projects. One Lyubomir Filippov said: Veolia-operated voda owns shares in The Recursive.

Sofiyska voda’s corporate innovation initiative run by Veolia

Back in 2020, Veolia, a French company specializing in water, waste and energy management (owner of ‘Sofyska Voda AD’) and Innovation Starter, a Bulgarian accelerator and seed fund, will work together to promote local sustainability. announced a partnership aimed at supporting startups in The five-year memorandum of cooperation has the goal of supporting the development of at least 100 companies in the circular economy sector, especially start-ups developing solutions for smart resource and waste management, clean environment and climate change. I have.

The main topic of the final joint program in 2022 was zero emissions. The goal was to find startups to boost Bulgaria’s circular economy initiatives in the areas of water management and energy efficiency. All selected teams participating in the program’s previous cohort underwent his three-month training led by a team of experts from Sophia Tech Park’s Innovation Starters. After finishing the program, they pitched the idea in front of his Sofiyska Voda, which is part of his Veolia, local ecosystem partners, and VC investors. Some teams have had the opportunity to validate in a real corporate environment.

Some of the startups that participated in previous cohorts are:

InnovaOne – A project founded by teachers and students from the town of Harmanli. Emanuil Manorov, Hristo Khubenov, Jano Mikhailov and Darko Tachev are working on sensor technology for real-time reading of indicators of pollution and drinking water. SatGeo – A project to develop technology based on satellite imagery to help detect and prevent incidents in water networks early. Sensato – Specializes in developing affordable bee detection systems and hive monitoring technology. SmartWater – a solution that evaluates water company processes and their hardware and software technology to create personalized recommendations for improvement and automation – from reducing the number of failures to reducing water extraction, treatment, supply and costs. Sewage up.

What to expect during the event?

“Corporate Ventures at SEE for Sustainable Startups” features two panels on the topics “How Companies Work with Startups” and “Opportunities for Funding Startups”. The discussion will be moderated by Irina Obushtarova, Founder and CEO of The Recursive and will include insights from her leaders in corporate innovation and startup investors. Francois Deberg (Country Director of Veolia for Bulgaria, Representative of Aurubis, Manyu Moravenov, Director of Bulgarian Equity). Such as his Viktor Manev, co-founder and managing his partner at Exchange and BEAM for small businesses and Impetus Capital.

In addition to panel discussions, the event will also include two startup pitching sessions for teams working with corporate innovators on sustainability projects. Pitching teams include Vodoraslo, Sensato and Gridmetrics. After the discussion, participants can enjoy some networking time.

Interested corporate innovators, startup founders, sustainability enthusiasts, investors, and representatives of the local innovation ecosystem can register for free online or in-person participation here.

