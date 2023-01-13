Google will deprecate similar audiences in 2023 [Timelines & Next Steps]





When it comes to Google, only change seems to be constant. Heading into 2023, that idea is certainly true. The search landscape is constantly evolving, and Google is finding new ways to grow and support your business during uncertain times. Build a more durable Google Ads strategy.

In our latest announcement, starting in May 2023, Google will be deprecating Lookalike Audiences. Over the next six months, users can tap into similar audiences and explore the benefits of an automated solution to prepare for this new change.

The following article details everything you need to know about the latest announcements and what marketers should be prepared for.

Why is Google deprecating Lookalike Audiences?

Marketers know firsthand that advertising practices are becoming increasingly restricted and regulated due to privacy concerns. At Google, we know automation is the best way to stay ahead of these changes. With this update, we plan to upgrade Lookalike Audiences to a more powerful and automated solution including optimized targeting, audience expansion and smart bidding. This update helps marketers leverage their company data to optimize campaigns and reach their marketing goals.

Should marketers worry about this new update? Josh O’Donnell, Senior Strategist, Paid Search and Connor Sheridan, Senior Manager, Shoppable Media, Tinuiti

“Google Ads specialists have become accustomed to the lack of control with recent updates from Google such as responsive search ads, broad match keyword enhancements, performance max campaigns and optimized targeting. The latest announcement sounds intimidating, but it shouldn’t impact your digital strategy too much: With Smart Bidding and Customer Match Lists, advertisers are already leveraging these signals in their campaigns. If you haven’t implemented Smart Bidding, now is your chance.

– Josh O’Donnell, Senior Strategist, Tinuiti Paid Search

“Given all the changes Google has been preparing for a cookie-free world, it is not surprising that this announcement relates to audience and user privacy. With our strong adoption of Smart Bidding, as Google deprecates Similar Audiences, Search and Shopping campaigns will be able to take advantage of this next change with minimal impact on client performance. I hope it will be contained.

– Connor Sheridan, Senior Manager of Shoppable Media at Tinuiti

What about marketers who only use this feature?

Advertisers targeting these lists exclusively in display or video campaigns should ensure that they have a robust library of Customer Match lists, combined with Google’s new optimized targeting in these campaigns, to reach similar audiences. you can enjoy all the benefits of Google also recently released new customer acquisition goals for P-MAX campaigns. This allows your first-party data to be used exclusively for prospecting. This is very similar to the number of advertisers currently using these similar audience his listings. This feature will roll out to Search campaigns by the end of 2022.

– Josh O’Donnell, Senior Strategist, Paid Search for Tinuiti

How can marketers prepare for this change?

To prepare for the future of the web and the loss of third-party cookies, O’Donnell recommends that advertisers fully embrace smart bidding strategies and combine it with a robust library of Customer Match listings. Lookalike audience targeting isn’t going away, but the way these lists are created and leveraged within campaigns remains an effective solution as privacy policies continue to reshape his web in the years to come. is changing for

In a recent announcement, Google shared the following charts to help advertisers prepare for the upcoming update.

For Search and regular Shopping campaigns:

For display, discovery, and video action campaigns:

For YouTube Awareness & Reach or Consideration videos:

what happens next?

Luckily, marketers have time to prepare for the demise of similar audiences, but May is creeping in quickly, so it’s important to take the necessary steps to ensure your business is prepared for what’s to come.

See below for Google’s proposed migration schedule.

Starting in May 2023, we will stop generating new lookalike audience segments, and existing lookalike audience segments will no longer be added to Google Ads and Display & Video 360 campaigns and ad groups. Ad groups and campaigns that already have lookalike audience segments associated with them will continue to be used. Works as expected.

Starting in August 2023, similar audience segments will be removed from all ad groups and campaigns. You can still access historical reporting data for lookalike audience segments from past campaigns.

Need help working with this new update?

Tinuiti has a dedicated team of experts who can help prepare similar audiences for retirement. If you have any questions or concerns about this new update, please contact us today. We look forward to helping you achieve success in 2023 and beyond.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tinuiti.com/blog/paid-search/google-will-sunset-similar-audiences-in-2023-timelines-next-steps/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos