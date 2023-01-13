Anti-competitive practices of big tech companies pose a threat to innovation – Broadband Breakfast





WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2023 — Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado said Wednesday that the anti-competitive practices of large tech companies are a threat to innovation, free speech and national security, and that antitrust laws are a threat. argued that even traditionally wary Republicans should. See it as a key tool to curb the power of Big Tech.

I’m a free market person and I apply that principle everywhere, but you can’t have a free market without a market, Buck said at a Heritage Foundation event. There is no free market when the U.S. controls 94% of online searches in this country.

Buck said it was Congress’ responsibility to shape antitrust laws aggressively, not leave it to the courts to create something in the next 30 years.

Among several proposed anti-Big Tech bills, Buck highlighted it as his preferred bill that would prevent certain companies from acting as both buyers and sellers in the digital advertising market.

The bill, which specifically targets Google and Facebook and applies to companies generating more than $20 billion in digital ad revenue, has so far gained bipartisan support in both the House and Senate.

Tech companies have spent millions of dollars lobbying against the antitrust bill, making it politically unstable for some members of Congress to support the bill, Buck said. . Still, he urged his colleagues to consider the damage allegedly caused by social media platforms.

According to Buck, Instagram has been linked to body shaming, depression in teenage girls, high suicide rates among teenage girls, and suicide rates doubling. They didn’t say they had to deal with this issue they decided to start marketing to younger groups.

More competition in the market could give teens and parents access to better alternatives, Buck said, but the power of the biggest platforms means competitors will emerge. said it would be nearly impossible.

Rep. Buck linked free speech issues in tech industry to antitrust

If you have four companies big enough to wipe out competitors of any kind, how do you ensure free speech and maintain competition in the marketplace?

Buck has long been a big tech critic, introducing legislation banning the TikTok app from U.S. government devices more than a year before similar legislation passed as part of a bipartisan spending bill in December. He said the decision had nothing to do with the US company’s fears of TikTok as a competitor.

TikTok is dangerous not because of the competition in the market, but in that sense it is healthy. I would all be for that kind of competition for Facebook if Microsoft or some other company had acquired it, but in the end [that] Being used by an enemy is dangerous and concerning.

While the TikTok ban has gained broad Republican support, many antitrust bills have received less support, alongside various proposals targeting privacy and content moderation practices of tech companies.

Buck has publicly said he’s having trouble persuading other Republicans to pursue antitrust legislation, telling The Washington Post in March that the antitrust bill we’re currently considering He said he would not move forward under Republican leadership.

And now that the House is under Republican control, some experts predict antitrust legislation is unlikely to move forward anytime soon.

In an op-ed published Wednesday, President Joe Biden told members of Congress to overcome partisan disagreements and keep tech companies in check by passing laws on digital privacy, antitrust and content moderation. asked to continue.

Rep. Kathy McMorris Rogers (R.W.), chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, responded to Biden’s comments with a statement agreeing with the need for privacy and content moderation, but not antitrust. did not mention.

