Hillicon Valley Google defends Section 230 in new outline.





Google said in a new brief showcasing the tech giant’s claims in a lawsuit scheduled for oral argument next month, the Supreme Court ruling could “upend the internet.”

Meanwhile, the millions of customers who lost money in the collapse of crypto exchange FTX will be able to get their money back, the founder said Thursday.

This is Hillicon Valley. From Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley, we detail what you need to know about tech and cyber news.

Google Says High Court Could ‘Turn The Internet Upside Down’

Google argued that a Supreme Court ruling curtailing liability protections for Internet companies could lead to an increase in censorship and hate speech online.

This filing presents Google’s arguments in a lawsuit facing the High Court centered on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

“Section 230’s breakdown … would turn the Internet upside down, encouraging both widespread suppression of speech and the proliferation of more offensive speech,” the filing says. Sites with resources to remove objectionable content can be “subject to jeering veto power and remove anything deemed objectionable,” while others may “see-no -evil approach” and disable filtering to “avoid the interference of constructive knowledge of third parties”. -party content,” the company claimed.

The lawsuit is based on a complaint brought against Google by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old US citizen who was killed in a terrorist attack by Islamic State in France in 2015.

Gonzalez’s family alleges that Google-owned YouTube provided a platform for terrorist and recommended content that incited violence and recruited potential Islamic State supporters through YouTube’s recommendation algorithm. increase.

Money could come to FTX customers, founder says

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said Thursday that millions of customers who lost money in the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange will be able to get their money back.

Bankman-Fried said in a Substack post that three factors combined to cause FTX’s “implosion.” His hedge fund, his Alameda Research balance sheet has grown to $100 billion net worth, $8 billion net borrowings and $7 billion net worth. Liquidity on hand; Alameda’s failure to successfully limit its exposure to the market. Already he is one of the cryptocurrency exchanges who are responsible for the “extreme, rapid, targeted” crash caused by the head of Binance.

Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas last month and faces various charges, including wire fraud and securities fraud. The dispute between him and FTX arose after the exchange filed for bankruptcy in November after it was unable to provide billions of dollars in customer withdrawal requests. He was extradited from the Bahamas to stand trial in Manhattan. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

App Coalition Joins Trade Negotiations

The Coalition for App Fairness, an advocacy group whose members include Spotify, Match Group and Epic Games, sent a letter urging government officials to ensure that digital competition is considered in future negotiations of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). I was.

In a letter sent to U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Catherine Tai and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimond, the group described the IPEF as “a handful of government and congressional hands when it comes to addressing critical Big Tech regulation and legislation. He warned of the dominant technology platforms that are using it as a backdoor mechanism to connect the Reform.”

The letter also ensures that the non-discrimination rule “distinguishes between superficially neutral policies, which may have a greater impact on large companies, and deliberately discriminatory policies that target companies by nationality.” I am requesting the authorities to

The Coalition for App Fairness has advocated legislation aimed at reforming antitrust laws. Last year in particular, the group endorsed the Open App Markets Act. This adds rules banning dominant app stores like Google and Apple from certain rules, such as charging up to 30% fees from in-app purchases. The bill passed the House and Senate Judiciary Committees, but failed to cross the finish line. Apple and Google have defended their app store rules against accusations of anti-competitive behavior.

One More: FAA Outage Continues

A wave of flight delays and cancellations rippled through Thursday after the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) system shut down on Wednesday, canceling flights across the United States.

Nearly 9,000 flights were delayed on Thursday, according to online flight tracker FlightAware. Over 1,200 flights have been canceled.

The FAA ordered a suspension of all flights Wednesday morning to fix an issue with the Air Mission Notification (NOTAM) system, which alerts pilots to real-time flight hazards. On Wednesday he had more than 6,500 flights delayed. The FAA finally lifted the suspension late Wednesday morning.

Japan sells Tokyo as U.S. security hub against China, Russia Hillicon Valley — Tesla cuts prices

The FAA blamed corrupted database files for the failure after Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the federal government hadn’t eliminated malicious activity during the shutdown.

That’s all for today, thanks for reading. Check out The Hill’s Technology and Cybersecurity pages for the latest news and coverage. see you tomorrow.

