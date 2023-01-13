The last Google Stadia game released today is a piece of history





Image: Google

In case you haven’t heard, Google Stadia is shutting down and closing next week. But before the never-fully-successful game-streaming service dies, it offered a nice (and free) little gift that you can only play for a few days before everything goes offline.

Launched in 2019, Google Stadia was Google’s big and expensive investment in the world of video games. Utilizing the cloud, a series of servers and offsite computers, Stadia’s big promise was instant gaming on the go. No more updates or expensive consoles. And while it sometimes worked, the high cost of the game, lack of features, small libraries, and the cost of the internet doomed the service. I also logged in, but most of the time it wasn’t what I wanted or needed for a video game platform.

So it came as no surprise that Google announced the end of Stadia last September. Five days later, on January 18th, the video game streaming service will end. With the end nearing, it seemed unlikely that Stadia would receive a new game release. But don’t expect a massive open-world RPG or a remake. Instead, his final Stadia game is the Worm Game. This is an in-house developed title used to test Stadia long before it became a public service.

This Snake-like test game has pretty rudimentary graphics and ugly menus that you probably weren’t meant to see or play. But in the last few days of Stadia, it looks like the developer working on the project was able to offer the community his one final treat. Even better, Worm Game is free for everyone to play. (This makes sense given that the Stadia store is no longer functional.)

The game’s store page features this wonderful and inspiring description of the game and what it’s used for.

Play games that came to Stadia before Stadia came to the world. Worm Game was the humble title we used to test many of Stadia’s features, running well before its 2019 general release and running through 2022. It won’t win Game of the Year, but the Stadia team put in a lot of time to play. share it with you Thanks for playing.

Are worm games very important or surprising? It’s really cool to get a behind-the-scenes peek though, and thanks to the Worms Game video, this little piece of test software will be preserved for people to look back on years from now.

In another cool piece of End Of Stadia news, Google has confirmed that starting next week, players will be able to unlock the Stadia controller’s Bluetooth capabilities.

This is a nice way to make controllers with one of my favorite modern directional pads more useful and easily connect to more devices. It’s hard to believe the developers who’ve been working on Stadia for years planned for the controller to be the only thing left for Stadia in 2023, but here we are.

