



What if you could turn your gratitude into a scholarship to help pay for your school fees? Thanks to Google’s 15th Annual Doodle for Google Contest, students in grades K-12 can use their most meaningful stuff as inspiration to apply for a Google Doodle Scholarship. To enter the competition, students are encouraged to create their own Google Doodle of her using her 2023 Google for Doodle theme. Im Grateful for…Are people, places or things special to you? Can’t imagine living without what or who?What do you need to get through the day?The Doodle for Google competition is open to students in grades K through her 12. To enter the contest, you must use your imagination and create a Google Doodle based on the theme “I am grateful…”. Deadline: 3/7/23 Available for: Students in grades K to 12 Prize money: $5,000 – $30,000 How to enter the 2023 Doodle for Google competition There are 4 steps to enter: Download the entry form To do. Create a doodle masterpiece. You can use art media such as crayons, real materials, digital art, and even clay. Entries should be submitted digitally via .png or .jpeg files. Describe your doodle in a few sentences. Please share how it echoes the “Im thank for…” theme. Submit your entry online. Online entry is the recommended method of entry. Submit your Google Doodle and required documents by the March 7 deadline. Prizes for Doodles for Google The 2023 Google Doodle Scholarships Committee will judge doodles in three areas: artistic skills creativity and originality thematic expression contest winners will be able to display their artwork on Google ! The Doodle for Google competition has three prize levels: National Winner, National Finalist, and State and Territory Winners. The National Winner Doodle for Google Grand Prize, also known as the National Winner, awards a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package to your school or nonprofit of your choice. In addition to the $80,000 cash prize, the winner will be able to post her work on her Google homepage for the entire day. National and State/Territory winners will be judged in five groups: Grade K Grade 3 Grade 4 Grade 5 Grade 6-7 Grade 8-9 Grade 10-12 The winner of each National Finalist will receive: $5,000 College Scholarship Google Gallery works on his Doodle Google Hardware Google Goods State. The 54 state and territory winners will receive: Doodle art displayed in the Doodle for Google gallery. Google Hardware Google Swag Congratulatory Message from Google Finding and Applying for Scholarships Create a free Fastweb profile and be the first to see if there are any scholarships to apply for. Consider applying for a similar scholarship below: Greeting Card Making Scholarship Contest Deadline: 3/2/23 Prize Amount: $10,000 Walgreens Expressions challenge Deadline: 3/31/23 Prize Amount: $2,000

